Yesterday letter, today…: Jairam Ramesh explains chronology of Covid cloud on Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday attempted to explain the chronology of the Covid cloud on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a day after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Rahul Gandhi urging him to consider suspending the yatra if it's not possible to follow Covid rules.

The letter written on Tuesday triggered a political row as the Congress asked whether the same letter was written to BJP leaders taking out rallies. "4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat & Odisha in July, Sept & Nov. Health Minister writes a letter to Rahul Gandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing situation today. Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye…" Jairam Ramesh said.

The sudden spike in Covid cases in China has spread a fresh alarm over the pandemic situation though the government's experts asserted that there is nothing to panic about, but there is a need to exercise caution.

As Congress leaders accused the Centre of targetting Rahul Gandhi's yatra, the health minister said he had consulted experts in the health ministry after three Rajasthan MPs wrote to him raising concerns.

The BF.7 variant which is behind the surge of cases in China is not new in India. Four cases of the variant have been reported -- three from Gujarat and 1 from Odisha and there is no active case of this variant, the health ministry said. The variant was reported in India as early as July.

