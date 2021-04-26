Covid-19 LIVE updates:

Daily new infections of Covid-19 in India have been increasing rapidly since the second wave of the pandemic and the country on Sunday reported 349,691 new infections of the disease. With this, the cases tally rose to 16,960,162. More than 300,000 new cases in a 24-hour time span were reported in India for the fourth straight day on Sunday. Also, 2,767 patients succumbed to the coronavirus disease which pushed the death toll to 192,311.

Active caseload in the country constituted 15.82 per cent of the total positive cases so far and stood at 2,682,751 on Sunday, according to data from the Union health ministry. As many as 1,719,588 samples were tested in 24 hours for the disease and 277,918,810 samples have been tested so far in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Meanwhile, 217,113 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours with which, the overall recoveries rose to 14,085,110 with a recovery rate of 83.05 per cent.

Among the states, Maharashtra remains the worst affected in the country, with 66,191 fresh infections and 832 fatalities on Sunday, its highest number of deaths reported in a 24-hour time span. The Union health ministry on Sunday identified eight states, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu along with Maharashtra, which contribute 70 per cent to the country's active caseload.

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive has administered over 140 million vaccine doses so far. It is also set to enter its next phase beginning on May 1 to include all people above 18 years of age. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shared a blog post in which he tried to address the concerns about the upcoming phase of the vaccination.

Meanwhile globally, with 1,712 new cases and 11 deaths, the United Kingdom reported its lowest daily new cases on Sunday since September 2020, news agency ANI reported. So far, the UK has seen 4,404,882 cases of the disease and the overall death toll stood at 127,428. The country has also given at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to half of its population as on Saturday, according to news agency Bloomberg. The United States had administered 228,661,408 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as on Sunday and distributed 290,692,005 doses, news agency Reuters cited data from the US Centers for Disease Control.