India sees record 352,991 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day death toll of 2812

India’s daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stayed above 300,000 for the fifth consecutive day, the Union ministry of health and family welfare dashboard showed on Monday morning. The country recorded more than 350,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours for the first time, as a record 352,991 cases took the infection tally to 17,313,163, the dashboard showed.

As many as 2,812 people succumbed to the viral disease during this period, taking the related death toll to 195,123. The toll, which is India’s highest in a single day period, makes it yet another day when more than 2000 people lost their lives. The country’s fatality rate due to the infection thus stands at 1.13%. The same period also saw 219,272 more people defeating the deadly disease, taking total recovered cases to14,304,382 with the national recovery rate registering a marginal drop to 82.62%. Active cases, meanwhile, rose by 130,907 infections to 2,813,658 increasing to 16.25% in the overall caseload.





The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 1,402,367 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the preceding 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested till April 25 to 279,321,177.

The dashboard also showed 141,911,223 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered thus far of which 995,228 were given in the previous 24 hours. The country’s vaccination drive, which is the largest against the pandemic globally, and commenced on January 16, will enter third phase on May 1, when everyone of the age of 18 and above will become eligible to be inoculated against the disease. Registrations for the coming third phase are scheduled to begin from April 28.





In its previous single day rise, the country recorded 349,691 new coronavirus cases and 2717 fatalities, both record for a 24-hour period, before being surpassed by the number released on Monday. The 100,000 daily case mark was topped on April 5, while the 200,000 mark was breached on April 15.

With India’s daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths seeing record high every day, several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, European Union (EU) etc. have either sent or offered to send materials to help healthcare workers here. The country’s infection tally is the second-highest globally, between the United States and Brazil, while the death toll is the fourth-highest, following the United States, Brazil and Mexico.



