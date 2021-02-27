LIVE: Brazil records over 65,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 10.45 million
India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 11,063,491 as the Ministry of home affairs extended Covid-19 related guidelines across the country till March 31. On Thursday, the Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said that there were 16,577 new Covid-19 infections across the country, taking its infection tally to the current figures. India's Covid-19 tally is second-highest globally, after that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil's. Its death toll is the fourth-highest, following those of the US, Brazil and Mexico respectively.
Maharashtra, which has been the epicentre of the recent surge in India's Covid-19 cases, on Friday recorded more than 8,000 new infections for third consecutive day. Its capital, Mumbai, too, once again saw more than 1,000 new cases. Kerala, another state flagged as an area of concern by the health ministry, logged more than 3,600 new cases. The southern state has also said that it will provide free RT-PCR test for all its returning expatriates. Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally is the highest in the country, followed by that of Kerala. The two states swap places in terms of active cases.
Sat, 27 Feb 2021 08:36 AM
China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases
10 new Covid-19 cases in mainland China on Feb 26 as against six a day before. Tally at 89,887 while toll unchanged at 4,635.
Sat, 27 Feb 2021 08:10 AM
South Korea begins vaccine drive
18,489 receive shots of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as South Korea begins 'ambitious' vaccine drive against the disease. Pfizer-BioNTech SE vaccine shots to be given from Sunday.
Sat, 27 Feb 2021 07:54 AM
Home secy writes to states/UTs after MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines
Home secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to all states and UTs following MHA's extension of Covid-19 norms across the country till March 31.
Sat, 27 Feb 2021 07:26 AM
Over 65,000 new Covid-19 cases in Brazil
Brazil records 65,169 new Covid-19 cases and 1,337 related deaths. Infection tally and death toll at 10,455,630 and 252,835 respectively.