IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Kerala to provide free RT-PCR Covid-19 test for all returning expatriates
Centre has directed the state to intensify testing at airports, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said. (Reuters)
Centre has directed the state to intensify testing at airports, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said. (Reuters)
india news

Kerala to provide free RT-PCR Covid-19 test for all returning expatriates

The toll due to the disease rose to 4,164 with 14 more deaths, while three people who came from the UK were among the fresh cases and active cases stood at a little over 51,000.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:34 PM IST

In view of rise in fresh Covid-19 cases, the Kerala government will conduct RT-PCR tests free of cost for expatriates returning to the state, the government said on Friday as 3,671 more peopled tested positive, taking the infection count to 10.52 lakh.

The toll due to the disease rose to 4,164 with 14 more deaths, while three people who came from the UK were among the fresh cases and active cases stood at a little over 51,000.

The decision on RT-PCR tests, considered the gold standard to detect the Covid-19, has been taken following a direction by the Centre in view of over 30 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases in the state in the last one week, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Addressing a press meet here, she said the Centre has directed the state to intensify testing at airports and also cautioned that there were chances of a second wave of coronavirus in 16 states in the state. "The state government will conduct RT-PCR tests free of cost for the expats reaching the state and the results will be given to them," the Minister said.

The Centre has issued the direction based on the fact that there was a 31 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases in the state in the last one week, she said. "The union government has also informed us that there are chances of a second wave of Covid-19 spread in 16 states in the country," the minister said.

In a release giving Covid-19 details for Friday, Shailaja said with 3,671 more cases, the total caseload rose to 10,52,706. The number UK returnees testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 94, including 11 earlier found with new strain. The state tested 67,812 samples and the test positivity rate was 5.41 per cent. Till now, a total of 1,13,39,805 samples have been tested in the state so far.

"Among those found infected today, 91 reached the state from outside while 3,317 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 250 is yet to be traced. Thirteen health workers are also among the infected," she said.

Meanwhile, 4,142 people were cured of the disease on Friday taking the total recoveries in the state to 9,96,514. Currently, there were 51,390 people under treatment while 2,23,191 others remained under observation, 7,946 of them in isolation wards of various hospitals. Two regions were removed from the list of hot spots as its tally stood at 370.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala covid-19 kerala covid-19 tally rt-pcr test
Close
A BMC medical staffer collects the swab sample of a resident at Dharavi on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
A BMC medical staffer collects the swab sample of a resident at Dharavi on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
india news

Dharavi reports 16 coronavirus cases, highest spike in four months

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:22 PM IST
The caseload in the densely populated area, known as Asia's largest slum, thus reached 4,066.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indigo will resume its operations from T1, while most of its operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights of the airlines will resume operations from Terminal 1.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Indigo will resume its operations from T1, while most of its operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights of the airlines will resume operations from Terminal 1.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Terminal 1 of Mumbai International airport to resume domestic operations

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:07 PM IST
All international flights by the airlines will, however, be operated from Terminal 2 only.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police recovered 20 loose Gelatin sticks from the vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambai's residence Antilla (PTI Photo)(PTI)
The police recovered 20 loose Gelatin sticks from the vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambai's residence Antilla (PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

Explosive found near Antilia was made by Nagpur-based company: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • A green Scorpio SUV was found parked on Carmichael Road some 600 meters away from Mukhesh Ambani’s residence Antila on Altamount Road.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traders participate in a Bharat Bandh protest called by the Confederation of All India Traders over various demands at Chawri Bazar, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Traders participate in a Bharat Bandh protest called by the Confederation of All India Traders over various demands at Chawri Bazar, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' evokes lukewarm response

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Various market bodies said they support the cause for the Bandh, they could not shut down their shops or outlets due to multiple reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Centre has directed the state to intensify testing at airports, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said. (Reuters)
Centre has directed the state to intensify testing at airports, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said. (Reuters)
india news

Kerala to provide free RT-PCR Covid-19 test for all returning expatriates

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:34 PM IST
The toll due to the disease rose to 4,164 with 14 more deaths, while three people who came from the UK were among the fresh cases and active cases stood at a little over 51,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi at kisan mahapanchayat in Rajasthan. (HT Photo)
Rahul Gandhi at kisan mahapanchayat in Rajasthan. (HT Photo)
india news

Congress to hold two Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan tomorrow

PTI, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:28 PM IST
The mahapanchayats are being held near the four assembly constituencies which are headed for bypolls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Cannot allow sexual harassment cases to be swept under the carpet: SC

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The judge sought quashing of disciplinary proceedings against him following the sexual harassment complaint by junior judicial officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three methods of registration - advance self-registration via the CO-Win app, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration were also explained to the states and UTs(Reuters)
Three methods of registration - advance self-registration via the CO-Win app, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration were also explained to the states and UTs(Reuters)
india news

Co-morbidity certificate must for Covid-19 vaccination of people above 45 years

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:20 PM IST
A new version of Co-WIN (2.0) will be unveiled which will have the option for self-registration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of COVID vaccine to a frontline worker, during a COVID-19 inoculation drive at Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of COVID vaccine to a frontline worker, during a COVID-19 inoculation drive at Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

No Covid-19 vaccination on February 27, 28 as Co-Win app gets upgrade

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Self-registration option will be available from March 1 to enable senior citizens and people above 45 years of age with co-morbidities to register themselves on the app for vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)
india news

Watch| 'Dadagiri cholbe na': Rajnath Singh speaks in Bengali amid cheers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The defence minister spoke in Bengali to connect with the people and said no 'dadagiri' (hooliganism) will be allowed in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petitioner also challenged the decision to impose fines for not fitting FASTags even when vehicles are not driven on highways. (Representative Image)(HT Photo | Representational image)
The petitioner also challenged the decision to impose fines for not fitting FASTags even when vehicles are not driven on highways. (Representative Image)(HT Photo | Representational image)
india news

SC refuses to entertain plea challenging decision to make FASTag mandatory

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The government has made FASTag mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (centre) with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra (left) and Rajiv Kumar at a press conference in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (centre) with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra (left) and Rajiv Kumar at a press conference in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
india news

EC announces assembly poll dates in five states, counting to be held on May 2

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that all extant guidelines for Covid-19 would be observed during the elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Sexual harassment complaints not to brushed under carpet: SC

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:06 PM IST
A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, was hearing a retired Madhya Pradesh district judge’s plea against an inquiry against him for allegedly harassing a judicial officer
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief election commissioner Sunil Kumar Arora
Chief election commissioner Sunil Kumar Arora
india news

'Can't say we make everyone happy': CEC Sunil Arora on poll dates of 5 states

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Deliberations were held with all stakeholders before finalising the dates. CBSE authorities were also consulted with, the CEC said on Friday as he announced the election dates of five states, which will also be the last elections in his tenure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan strongly objected to a statement issued by TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday night, reeling out statistics to show the government had filled up over 1.32 lakh jobs in various departments in the last six years. (HT PHOTO).
All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan strongly objected to a statement issued by TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday night, reeling out statistics to show the government had filled up over 1.32 lakh jobs in various departments in the last six years. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Congress, TRS spar over creation of govt jobs in Telangana in last six years

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • The Telangana Congress challenged the TRS government in the state to hold an open debate at the Telangana Martyr’s Memorial at Gun Park in front of the state assembly complex in Hyderabad on the issue of recruitments made after the formation of Telangana in 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac