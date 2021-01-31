LIVE: China reports biggest rise in new coronavirus cases in 6 days

India's tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,733,131 after the Union health ministry on Saturday reported that the country had logged 13,083 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. India’s total recoveries from the disease, as well as active cases, crossed 10.4 million and slumped below 170,000, respectively, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed. 14,808 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, while in the same period, active cases dipped by 1,862, taking their respective tallies to 10,409,160 and 169,824. The number of Covid-19 related fatalities, meanwhile, spiked to 154,147 with 137 more people succumbing to the infection. The national recovery rate currently stands at 96.96%. Active cases comprise 1.60% of the national tally while deaths comprise 1.44%.





In the first phase of India's vaccination drive, which began on January 16, healthcare workers are being inoculated. The government aims to administer shots to 30 million healthcare workers in the first phase; in phase 2, 270 million citizens will be vaccinated.