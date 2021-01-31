IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE: China reports biggest rise in new coronavirus cases in 6 days
Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom
Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom(PTI)
Live

LIVE: China reports biggest rise in new coronavirus cases in 6 days

  • The government aims to administer shots to 30 million healthcare workers in the first phase; in phase 2, 270 million citizens will be vaccinated.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:29 AM IST

India's tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,733,131 after the Union health ministry on Saturday reported that the country had logged 13,083 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. India’s total recoveries from the disease, as well as active cases, crossed 10.4 million and slumped below 170,000, respectively, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed. 14,808 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, while in the same period, active cases dipped by 1,862, taking their respective tallies to 10,409,160 and 169,824. The number of Covid-19 related fatalities, meanwhile, spiked to 154,147 with 137 more people succumbing to the infection. The national recovery rate currently stands at 96.96%. Active cases comprise 1.60% of the national tally while deaths comprise 1.44%.


Click here for full Covid-19 coverage


In the first phase of India's vaccination drive, which began on January 16, healthcare workers are being inoculated. The government aims to administer shots to 30 million healthcare workers in the first phase; in phase 2, 270 million citizens will be vaccinated.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 31, 2021 07:29 AM IST

    China reports biggest rise in new coronavirus cases in six days

    China reported on Sunday the biggest daily increase in new coronavirus cases in six days, driven by a jump in infections in a northeastern city.

  • JAN 31, 2021 07:18 AM IST

    Mexico reports 1,495 new coronavirus deaths

    Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 1,495 new confirmed fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the total in the country to 158,074.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
e-paper
A child being vaccinated for polio in India.(Representative Photo)
A child being vaccinated for polio in India.(Representative Photo)
india news

Three-day polio vaccination drive to begin from today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:27 AM IST
India achieved the status of a polio-free country a decade ago; the last case was detected in Howrah in January 13, 2011. The health ministry said that pulse polio immunization will be taken up on January 31, February 1 and 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom(PTI)
Workers, wearing PPE, sanitise a classroom(PTI)
india news

LIVE: Mexico reports 1,495 new coronavirus deaths

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • The government aims to administer shots to 30 million healthcare workers in the first phase; in phase 2, 270 million citizens will be vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Security personnel at Singhu border during the farmers protest against farm laws, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel at Singhu border during the farmers protest against farm laws, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farm stir LIVE: Police register 38 FIRs in connection with R-Day violence

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:16 AM IST
The protest against the three news farms laws passed by the parliament in September has entered day 67. The Union home ministry on Saturday had temporarily suspended internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders till 11pm tonight.
READ FULL STORY
Farmers protest against farm laws during tractor rally on 72nd Republic Day at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers protest against farm laws during tractor rally on 72nd Republic Day at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

No question of closing door on talks with govt over farm laws: Farm union

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:02 AM IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemned attempts of the police to weaken the agitation by "unlawful use of security forces."
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during a protest against the three farm laws at Delhi Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during a protest against the three farm laws at Delhi Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Let govt tell farmers why can’t it repeal farm laws: Rakesh Tikait

PTI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:44 AM IST
"The farmers will return home only when the new laws are repealed,” the BKU national spokesperson asserted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saturday’s event was organised by the Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan, an umbrella body of 250 Dalit, Left and other social organisations.(HT Photo)
Saturday’s event was organised by the Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan, an umbrella body of 250 Dalit, Left and other social organisations.(HT Photo)
india news

Amid tight security, Elgar Parishad 2nd edition held in Pune

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Academic, activists and writers from Dalit, Left, Muslim and other social organisations addressed the event, held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The six-foot bronze statue was broken and ripped from its base within a park, outraging Indian-Americans across the US.(PTI | Representational image)
The six-foot bronze statue was broken and ripped from its base within a park, outraging Indian-Americans across the US.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

India protests as vandals target Gandhi statue in US

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:51 AM IST
The statue in the city of Davis in California, which was gifted by the Indian government in 2016, was vandalised by “unknown persons” on January 28, the external affairs ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"When the estimates of the first quarter were released, we mentioned that there will be a V-shaped recovery. None of us is an astrologer. We track 58 indicators to make our estimation. The 11% projection is certainly achievable," the CEA said.(PTI)
"When the estimates of the first quarter were released, we mentioned that there will be a V-shaped recovery. None of us is an astrologer. We track 58 indicators to make our estimation. The 11% projection is certainly achievable," the CEA said.(PTI)
india news

‘Bare necessities delivered in 2018 significantly better than 2012 level’: CEA

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:22 AM IST
Chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian spoke at length about the finer points of his assessment of the economy, India’s response to the Covid pandemic and the farm protests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajewal’s comments come against the backdrop of the police and protesters clashing at the Singhu border after a group, claiming to be locals, pelted the protesters with stones.(ANI)
Rajewal’s comments come against the backdrop of the police and protesters clashing at the Singhu border after a group, claiming to be locals, pelted the protesters with stones.(ANI)
india news

‘Not going to war’: Farmers’ leader calls for peaceful protest

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:46 AM IST
“We have been holding a peaceful agitation at Delhi’s borders. The agitation is peaceful today as well,” Rajewal, the president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"All three farm laws could be repealed in the current Budget Session and for next 18 months, the Centre can hold talks with the stakeholders," Badal said.(HT Photo)
"All three farm laws could be repealed in the current Budget Session and for next 18 months, the Centre can hold talks with the stakeholders," Badal said.(HT Photo)
india news

‘Repeal of laws must to resolve impasse’: SAD president Sukbir Singh Badal

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:02 AM IST
SAD chief Badal asked the Centre to revoke three farm laws that have prompted widespread protests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“How can one name farmers as traitors?” asked Chaudhary at a mahapanchayat at a college ground in Mathura district.(ANI)
“How can one name farmers as traitors?” asked Chaudhary at a mahapanchayat at a college ground in Mathura district.(ANI)
india news

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary urges farmers to stay united

By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:04 AM IST
“We have to stay united in this fight and maintain our cool,” said Chaudhary. He informed the gathering that his father and RLD president Ajit Singh had spoken to Tikait on the phone and assured him all support.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court (SC) collegium, in an unprecedented step, has withdrawn its proposal to make Justice Ganediwala a permanent judge in the high court.(PTI)
Supreme Court (SC) collegium, in an unprecedented step, has withdrawn its proposal to make Justice Ganediwala a permanent judge in the high court.(PTI)
india news

Collegium recalls nod for permanent posting

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:59 AM IST
Justice Ganediwala’s fate hangs in the balance since her tenure as an additional judge ends on February 12, and if the SC collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, decides not to extend her term as an additional judge, she will cease to be a judge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 will be introduced to create a framework for creation of the official digital currency and ban all other cryptocurrencies in the country.(AFP)
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 will be introduced to create a framework for creation of the official digital currency and ban all other cryptocurrencies in the country.(AFP)
india news

Regulating digital currency among 38 key bills on House agenda

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:51 AM IST
The government’s top priority for this session will be the approval for the union budget, clearing the finance bill and the debate on the President’s speech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person aware of the developement said the JD(U) took umbrage at the invitation sent to LJP chief Chirag Paswan (in picture) earlier this month to attend the meeting.(HT Photo)
A person aware of the developement said the JD(U) took umbrage at the invitation sent to LJP chief Chirag Paswan (in picture) earlier this month to attend the meeting.(HT Photo)
india news

LJP skips NDA meet on budget session strategy

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:38 AM IST
The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held to discuss the NDA’s strategy for the Budget Session of Parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, Kerala accounted for 48% of the new 13,064 cases India recorded on the day. The state’s seven-day average of cases is 5,764, 46.2% of the national average.(Bloomberg)
On Friday, Kerala accounted for 48% of the new 13,064 cases India recorded on the day. The state’s seven-day average of cases is 5,764, 46.2% of the national average.(Bloomberg)
india news

Covid-19: After a year of fear and uncertainty, hope floats

By Ramesh Babu, Anonna Dutt, Abhishek Dey, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:04 AM IST
The three cases in Kerala marked the beginning of the pandemic in India. And in March, the first wave came. What happened next could be exemplified with many grim firsts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved