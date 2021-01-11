LIVE: Number of people infected with new strain of Covid-19 rises to 96 in India

The global number of infections due to the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surpassed 90 million as countries continued to report record spike in cases. The death toll also neared 2 million. The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. Covid-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October.As of Sunday afternoon, John Hopkins counted 90,005,787 infections around the world.

In the US, new cases fell for the second day in New York state, easing from a record. California’s average daily deaths rose to a new high. North Dakota, once one of the worst-hit states in the US, has gone two days without a death.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported 451 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 665 the previous day. It was the smallest increase since the end of November. China, which reported a fresh outbreak over the week, confirmed 85 local confirmed coronavirus infections on January 10, including 82 in the northern province of Hebei, 2 in Liaoning and 1 in Beijing.

