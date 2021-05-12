Home / India News / LIVE: Brazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
People being tested for Covid-19 during a random testing drive at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Live

LIVE: Brazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

  • A top White House state Department official has said that the US is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:19 AM IST

India on Tuesday recorded 3,48,389 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,198 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,33,40,428 cases and 2,54,225 deaths respectively.


The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 160,302,248 of which 3,330,287 people have died and 138,040,807 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,548,056 cases and 596,925 deaths.


Meanwhile, a top White House state Department official has said that the US is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 12 May 2021 06:19 AM

    Brazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

    Brazil's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced it had signed a deal for Pfizer to deliver an additional 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, doubling the number of shots from the company.

  • Wed, 12 May 2021 06:05 AM

    Uttarakhand forms committee to float global tenders for Covid vaccines procurement

    Amid the shortage of Covid vaccines supply, the Uttarakhand Government has constituted a 5-member committee which will work towards procuring vaccines through global tenders.Uttarakhand Chief Secretary on Tuesday constituted a 5-member committee for vaccine procurement.

  • Wed, 12 May 2021 05:43 AM

    Uttarakhand becomes 9th state to receive Oxygen Express from Railways

    Uttarakhand has become the ninth state to receive Oxygen Express from the Indian Railways amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Wed, 12 May 2021 05:37 AM

    Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

    The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.

  • Wed, 12 May 2021 05:33 AM

    Locals defy Covid-19 norms at Hyderabad's Charminar area

    Several people flouted Covid-19 norms while shopping for Eid at the markets of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

  • Wed, 12 May 2021 05:29 AM

    US working closely with India on Covid-19 crisis: White House official

    The US is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a top State Department official has said.

  • Wed, 12 May 2021 05:22 AM

    Samsung BioLogics to produce Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine: Report

    Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd is in talks with Pfizer Inc to begin production of the US drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea as early as in August, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Topics
covid-19 in india covid-19 vaccine covid-19 coronavirus coronavirus in india coronavirus crisis
