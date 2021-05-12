LIVE: Brazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
- A top White House state Department official has said that the US is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
India on Tuesday recorded 3,48,389 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,198 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,33,40,428 cases and 2,54,225 deaths respectively.
The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 160,302,248 of which 3,330,287 people have died and 138,040,807 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,548,056 cases and 596,925 deaths.
MAY 12, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Brazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
Brazil's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced it had signed a deal for Pfizer to deliver an additional 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, doubling the number of shots from the company.
MAY 12, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Uttarakhand forms committee to float global tenders for Covid vaccines procurement
Amid the shortage of Covid vaccines supply, the Uttarakhand Government has constituted a 5-member committee which will work towards procuring vaccines through global tenders.Uttarakhand Chief Secretary on Tuesday constituted a 5-member committee for vaccine procurement.
MAY 12, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Uttarakhand becomes 9th state to receive Oxygen Express from Railways
Uttarakhand has become the ninth state to receive Oxygen Express from the Indian Railways amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
MAY 12, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO
The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.
MAY 12, 2021 05:33 AM IST
Locals defy Covid-19 norms at Hyderabad's Charminar area
Several people flouted Covid-19 norms while shopping for Eid at the markets of Hyderabad on Tuesday.
MAY 12, 2021 05:29 AM IST
US working closely with India on Covid-19 crisis: White House official
The US is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a top State Department official has said.
MAY 12, 2021 05:22 AM IST
Samsung BioLogics to produce Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine: Report
Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd is in talks with Pfizer Inc to begin production of the US drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea as early as in August, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Lockdown-like curbs in Nashik from Wednesday to stop Covid-19 spread
- Chhagan Bhujbal said the number of Covid-19 positive cases has risen significantly in the district compared to the previous year.
