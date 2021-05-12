Home / India News / LIVE: Brazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
People being tested for Covid-19 during a random testing drive at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi.
People being tested for Covid-19 during a random testing drive at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Live

LIVE: Brazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

  • A top White House state Department official has said that the US is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:19 AM IST

India on Tuesday recorded 3,48,389 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,198 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,33,40,428 cases and 2,54,225 deaths respectively.


The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 160,302,248 of which 3,330,287 people have died and 138,040,807 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,548,056 cases and 596,925 deaths.


Meanwhile, a top White House state Department official has said that the US is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 12, 2021 06:19 AM IST

    Brazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

    Brazil's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced it had signed a deal for Pfizer to deliver an additional 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, doubling the number of shots from the company.

  • MAY 12, 2021 06:05 AM IST

    Uttarakhand forms committee to float global tenders for Covid vaccines procurement

    Amid the shortage of Covid vaccines supply, the Uttarakhand Government has constituted a 5-member committee which will work towards procuring vaccines through global tenders.Uttarakhand Chief Secretary on Tuesday constituted a 5-member committee for vaccine procurement.

  • MAY 12, 2021 05:43 AM IST

    Uttarakhand becomes 9th state to receive Oxygen Express from Railways

    Uttarakhand has become the ninth state to receive Oxygen Express from the Indian Railways amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • MAY 12, 2021 05:37 AM IST

    Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

    The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.

  • MAY 12, 2021 05:33 AM IST

    Locals defy Covid-19 norms at Hyderabad's Charminar area

    Several people flouted Covid-19 norms while shopping for Eid at the markets of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

  • MAY 12, 2021 05:29 AM IST

    US working closely with India on Covid-19 crisis: White House official

    The US is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a top State Department official has said.

  • MAY 12, 2021 05:22 AM IST

    Samsung BioLogics to produce Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine: Report

    Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd is in talks with Pfizer Inc to begin production of the US drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea as early as in August, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.

india news

Lockdown-like curbs in Nashik from Wednesday to stop Covid-19 spread

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:01 AM IST
  • Chhagan Bhujbal said the number of Covid-19 positive cases has risen significantly in the district compared to the previous year.
india news

LIVE: Samsung BioLogics to produce Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, says report

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  • A top White House state Department official has said that the US is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
india news

ED books Deshmukh in money laundering case

By Neeraj Chauhan, Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:09 AM IST
The fresh case against Deshmukh is based on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) First Information Report (FIR) registered against him last month.
india news

‘Election Commission has always been neutral and impartial’: CEC Sushil Chandra

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 04:38 AM IST
"The election commission has always been neutral and impartial. It is a narrative, but the EC has been impartial," Sushil Chandra said.
india news

PIL against Central Vista bid to stall project: Centre

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 04:08 AM IST
The “intentions and motive” behind filing of the plea are evident from the fact that the Central Vista project has been singled out by the petitioners, the Centre said in an affidavit.
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:44 AM IST
But carelessness, complacency, poor science, wrong priorities, and a botched vaccine drive (compounded by stubbornness in correcting the course) have resulted in things spiralling out of control.
india news

India may cross China as most populous sooner than thought

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 03:14 AM IST
The latest data puts China on course to be overtaken by India as the most populous country, which is expected to happen by the year 2025.
india news

Covid-19 wave ebbing in 9 regions, shows data

By Jamie Mullick, Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 01:35 AM IST
To be sure, despite the relative recovery, several of these states remain among the worst-hit regions as districts there continue to report high volume of cases with respect to their populations.
india news

Allow more pharma firms to make vaccines: Delhi CM Kejriwal to Centre

By Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal called for a national scheme to vaccinate the entire population of the country in the next few months and said that “unless every Indian is vaccinated, we cannot win the war against Covid-19”.
india news

States can procure only 20 million Covid-19 jabs for 18+ in May

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The Union government has said that these 20 million doses will be sent to states based on how many people they have in the 18-44 age group in order to ensure doses are distributed in an equitable manner, but some states have complained that their allocation is inadequate.
india news

K’taka to float global tender for 20mn vaccine doses

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday said that it has decided to launch a short-term global tender within the next one week for 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
india news

Insecurity, fear grip Muslim volunteers after Surya’s remarks

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru south Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya’s communalisation of the bribe-for-bed fraud case last week has triggered a sense of fear and insecurity among Muslims Covid warriors, employees at the south war room said
india news

10-day lockdown in Telangana from today

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The Telangana government on Tuesday announced imposition of a 10-day lockdown across the state, beginning Wednesday, to contain the spread of Covid-19
india news

Gearing up for third wave, K’taka aims to improve paediatric care

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Bengaluru The Karnataka government is aiming to improve paediatric care, strengthen existing healthcare infrastructure and increase its vaccination coverage to prepare for an imminent third wave of Covid-19 infections, according to experts
india news

HC pulls up govt over 2nd dose of vaccines, asks state to come up with a road map

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Tuesday pulled up the state and Central government on its plans to provide the second dose of vaccines to those above 45 years of age
