LIVE: Brazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

India on Tuesday recorded 3,48,389 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,198 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,33,40,428 cases and 2,54,225 deaths respectively.





The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 160,302,248 of which 3,330,287 people have died and 138,040,807 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,548,056 cases and 596,925 deaths.





Meanwhile, a top White House state Department official has said that the US is working closely with India on its continued and emerging needs during the unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.







