Home / India News / LIVE: Australia signs deal for 25 million Moderna Covid-19 doses
The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,585,061 cases and 597,760 deaths respectively.
The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,585,061 cases and 597,760 deaths respectively.(Reuters Photo)
Live

LIVE: Australia signs deal for 25 million Moderna Covid-19 doses

  • The European Union's executive has called on countries of the bloc to temporarily halt non-essential travel from India, to limit the spread of a Covid-19 variant.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:57 AM IST

India on Wednesday recorded 348,421 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,205 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 23.34 million cases and 254,197 deaths. India is presently dealing with a second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation.


The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 161,063,316 of which 3,344,433 people have died and 138,855,889 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,585,061 cases and 597,760 deaths respectively.


Meanwhile, the European Union's executive has called on countries of the bloc to temporarily halt non-essential travel from India, to limit the spread of a Covid-19 variant. "It is important to limit to the strict minimum the categories of travellers that can travel from India for essential reasons and to subject those who may still travel from India to strict testing and quarantine arrangements," the European Union added.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 13, 2021 06:57 AM IST

    Himachal to provide free Covid treatment in pvt hospitals under Himcare, Ayushman Bharat schemes

    Himachal Pradesh Government will provide free treatment to Covid patients under Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes in registered private hospitals, said officials on Wednesday.

  • MAY 13, 2021 06:26 AM IST

    Taiwanese cities tighten restrictions after Covid-19 cases rise

    Taiwanese cities are tightening restrictions on access to public venues like gyms and libraries after a rare rise in domestic Covid-19 infections that has spooked the stock market and unnerved the island.

  • MAY 13, 2021 06:25 AM IST

    China reports 9 new Covid-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

    China reported nine new Covid-19 cases on the mainland on May 12, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

  • MAY 13, 2021 06:18 AM IST

    Consignment of Covid-19 aid from Germany , Greece and Finaland reaches India

    A flight from Germany carrying medical aid provided by Germany, Greece and Finland landed at the Delhi airport.

  • MAY 13, 2021 05:45 AM IST

    Yankees up to seven Covid-19 positives among coaches, staffers

    New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake is one of the latest affected as the team's number of Covid-19 positive tests increased to seven coaches and support staff members, according to manager Aaron Boone on Wednesday.

  • MAY 13, 2021 05:26 AM IST

    Australia signs deal for 25 million Moderna Covid-19 doses

    Australia has reached a supply agreement for 25 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, the US-based biotechnology company and the prime minister said Thursday.

  • MAY 13, 2021 05:26 AM IST

    US-approved vaccines effective against B1617 variant of Covid-19: Official

    Covid-19 vaccines approved by the United States like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have effectiveness against the B1617 variant of the virus that is predominant in India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic, a top American health official said.

  • MAY 13, 2021 05:25 AM IST

    Karnataka to temporarily suspend Covid vaccination for 18-44 yrs age group from today

    Karnataka Government will temporarily suspend the Covid vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years from May 14, said officials.

  • MAY 13, 2021 05:24 AM IST

    EU countries urged to halt non-essential travel from India

    The European Union’s executive called on countries of the bloc to temporarily halt non-essential travel from India, to limit the spread of a Covid-19 variant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 in india covid-19 vaccine coronavirus coronavirus in india coronavirus crisis
e-paper
The governor also said that on Friday he will fly to Assam.(PTI)
The governor also said that on Friday he will fly to Assam.(PTI)
india news

Bengal Guv Dhankhar to visit areas affected by post-poll violence

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:15 AM IST
  • West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Dhankhar of violating norms and planning to visit Cooch Behar. She wrote a letter to the governor, citing rules and provisions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of IIT Kharagpur.(Getty images)
File photo of IIT Kharagpur.(Getty images)
india news

IIT suspends professor for remarks on SC, ST students

By Priyanka Sahoo, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:13 AM IST
  • Seema Singh, an associate professor of English from the department of Humanities and Social Sciences, has been suspended until further orders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at Max hospital.( AFP)
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at Max hospital.( AFP)
india news

Parliament panel asks govt to ramp up production of doses in March

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:04 AM IST
  • The 31-member panel on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change, which comprises 14 members from the Bharatiya Janata Party, tabled the report in Parliament on March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam on Tuesday recorded 6,258 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 85 deaths. The state has nearly 40,000 active coronavirus cases.
Assam on Tuesday recorded 6,258 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 85 deaths. The state has nearly 40,000 active coronavirus cases.
india news

Fresh guidelines for Assam to curb Covid-19 spread: Check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:44 AM IST
  • Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics are allowed to operate without restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,585,061 cases and 597,760 deaths respectively.(Reuters Photo)
The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,585,061 cases and 597,760 deaths respectively.(Reuters Photo)
india news

LIVE: Australia signs deal for 25 million Moderna Covid-19 doses

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:26 AM IST
  • The European Union's executive has called on countries of the bloc to temporarily halt non-essential travel from India, to limit the spread of a Covid-19 variant.
READ FULL STORY
B.1.617 was first detected in India last October(HT_PRINT)
B.1.617 was first detected in India last October(HT_PRINT)
india news

Footprint of B.1.617 now spreads to 44 countries

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:28 AM IST
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) said in its weekly Covid-19 epidemiology update that the B.1.617 variant with its three sub-lineages has been found in 44 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inspects a newly installed oxygen generation plant installed at visits RML Hospital to review preparedness amid rise in number of Covid-19 cases, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inspects a newly installed oxygen generation plant installed at visits RML Hospital to review preparedness amid rise in number of Covid-19 cases, in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Don’t be unrealistic on Covid-19 jabs, Centre tells states

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:31 AM IST
  • The government’s policy has been criticised by several sates who have said that they are not receiving enough doses to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group, inoculation for which began on May 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Rajasthan, the number of active Covid-19 cases has reached 2.05 lakh while a total of 5994 Covid-19 patients have died so far. (HT PHOTO.)
In Rajasthan, the number of active Covid-19 cases has reached 2.05 lakh while a total of 5994 Covid-19 patients have died so far. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

UK variant of Covid-19 detected in samples sent from Rajasthan for genome sequencing

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
On the directions given by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, officials have started the process of setting up genome sequencing facilities at the SMS Medical College in Jaipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term ‘Indian Variant’ with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document.(AFP)
“This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term ‘Indian Variant’ with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document.(AFP)
india news

‘Indian variant’ term not linked with B.1.617: Govt

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 02:59 AM IST
The B.1.617 variant is the fourth variant to be designated as being of global concern and requiring heightened tracking and analysis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel looking buried in the ground dead bodies were found Mahadev Ghat on the banks of river Ganga in Chausa village, in Buxar,(PTI)
Police personnel looking buried in the ground dead bodies were found Mahadev Ghat on the banks of river Ganga in Chausa village, in Buxar,(PTI)
india news

Bodies found in Buxar not from state, says Bihar; toll reaches 76

By Prashant Ranjan, Buxar/ Ara
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said the state had no tradition of consigning bodies in rivers and said a probe revealed the corpses were four to five days old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There was no confirmation if any of the bodies belonged to Covid patients.(Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
There was no confirmation if any of the bodies belonged to Covid patients.(Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
india news

Shallow graves on Ganga bank in UP, villagers say burials spiked recently

By Haidar Naqvi, Hindustan Times, Unnao
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Over the past week, scores of dead bodies have been fished out of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and Ballia districts, and Bihar’s Buxar district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

HC: Shift vaccine centres from hospitals to avoid crowding

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to remove the Covid-19 vaccination centres from hospitals and shift them to other locations to prevent crowding and spread of the infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Stalin appoints new officers to key administrative positions

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Chennai: M K Stalin has appointed officers with a good track record to key administrative positions after he took oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister last week
READ FULL STORY
Close
More rain is expected over the Western Himalayan region.(HT Photo)
More rain is expected over the Western Himalayan region.(HT Photo)
india news

IMD warns of dangers to Char Dham project

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 03:05 AM IST
An analysis by India Meteorological Department concludes that a cloudburst like event occurred in the upper reaches of Devprayag in Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday evening leading to a sudden rise in water flow in a seasonal rivulet, Gadera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

10-day lockdown begins in Telangana, police seal inter-state borders

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: The 10-day lockdown imposed by the Telangana government to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state began on Wednesday with the police authorities strictly enforcing the restrictions after a four-hour relaxation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.