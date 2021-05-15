LIVE: Brazil reports 85,536 new Covid-19 cases, 2,211 more deaths

India's caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the 24 million-mark on Friday after 343,144 fresh cases and 4,000 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The death toll has now climbed to 262,317 and the total recoveries are over 20 million and constitute 83.50 per cent of the total caseload. The active cases stand at 3,704,893.





As the country is clocking high number of cases and deaths under the deadlier second wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called Covid-19 an invisible enemy and urged citizens to continue following precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing. Speaking on the occasion of the eight installment of the Pradhan Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, Modi pointed out that Covid-19 was spreading fast in rural areas and appealed to the farmers to not take symptoms related to the disease lightly.





Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan etc continue to be the most affected states from the pandemic across India.





However, Maharashtra is witnessing a decline in its daily Covid-19 tally with 39,923 new cases recorded on Friday. The state government is now focusing on districts which are still seeing high number of infections. The lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra, which have helped the state in controlling the spread of Covid-19, have been extended till June 1, 7am.





Kerala, meanwhile, on Friday recorded 34,696 new cases and 93 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 2,055,528 and 6,243. The state government on Friday announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 23 amid the spike in daily cases and deaths. The lockdown was supposed to end on May 16 (Sunday).











