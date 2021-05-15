Home / India News / LIVE: Brazil reports 85,536 new Covid-19 cases, 2,211 more deaths
Live

LIVE: Brazil reports 85,536 new Covid-19 cases, 2,211 more deaths

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan etc continue to be the most affected states from the pandemic across India.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:20 AM IST

India's caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the 24 million-mark on Friday after 343,144 fresh cases and 4,000 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The death toll has now climbed to 262,317 and the total recoveries are over 20 million and constitute 83.50 per cent of the total caseload. The active cases stand at 3,704,893.


As the country is clocking high number of cases and deaths under the deadlier second wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called Covid-19 an invisible enemy and urged citizens to continue following precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing. Speaking on the occasion of the eight installment of the Pradhan Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, Modi pointed out that Covid-19 was spreading fast in rural areas and appealed to the farmers to not take symptoms related to the disease lightly.


Also Read| 'India's Covid-19 situation hugely concerning': WHO chief


However, Maharashtra is witnessing a decline in its daily Covid-19 tally with 39,923 new cases recorded on Friday. The state government is now focusing on districts which are still seeing high number of infections. The lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra, which have helped the state in controlling the spread of Covid-19, have been extended till June 1, 7am.


Kerala, meanwhile, on Friday recorded 34,696 new cases and 93 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 2,055,528 and 6,243. The state government on Friday announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 23 amid the spike in daily cases and deaths. The lockdown was supposed to end on May 16 (Sunday).




Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 15, 2021 07:20 AM IST

    Covid-19 pandemic to be far more deadlier this time, says WHO

    The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Friday that the second year of the Covid-19 disease pandemic will be far more deadlier than the first one. Addressing a press conference, WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also urged rich countries to stop vaccinating children and adolescents and donate the vaccine doses to Covax. Read more


  • MAY 15, 2021 06:30 AM IST

    Brazil reports 85,536 new Covid-19 cases, 2,211 more deaths

    Brazil on Friday recorded 85,536 new Covid-19 disease cases and 2,211 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to over 15.5 million and 432,628 respectively, according to the health ministry's data.

Odisha recorded a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases on Friday as the state reported 12,390 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.(ANI file photo)
india news

Covid-19: Odisha govt forms panel to monitor rising cases of Mucormycosis

ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:31 AM IST
The seven-member committee will monitor the incidence of Mucormycosis in patients admitted to different hospitals in the State and formulate a guideline for early detection and management of such cases.
In the Indian monsoon region, initial monsoon rains are experienced over south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance in north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)
india news

IMD predicts light to moderate rains over Haryana, Rajasthan

ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:06 AM IST
"Light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed 20-40 kmph would occur over Viratnagar, Kotputly, Alwar, Jhunjunu, Pilani, Rajghar, Laxmangarh, Bayana (Rajasthan), Narnaul, Tizara, Mahendergarh (Haryana) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours", tweeted IMD.
A woman walks past a graffiti on a street, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai. (Reuters file photo)
india news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of Covid-19.(AFP file photo)
india news

New York to send medical supplies to India amid second Covid-19 wave: Mayor

ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:44 AM IST
According to a statement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that New York will tap into its stockpile to send Covid-19 test kits, swabs, ventilators, BiPAP machines, pulse oximeters, and other medical supplies to India.
A Qantas plane takes off from the Sydney International airport.(AFP)
india news

Covid grounds flyers being repatriated to Australia

Agencies | , Canberra
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:19 AM IST
  • The Australian government-chartered Qantas flight is capable of flying home 150 Australian citizens and permanent residents stranded in India.
Police said according to the preliminary investigation, more than five men are suspected to be involved in the crime.
india news

Elderly woman gang-raped, brutalised in UP

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:12 AM IST
  • Prashant Varma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kannauj, said the victim, who is around 70 years old, was found in a pool of blood by her grandson. She has been admitted to a hospital in Kanpur, he said.
Image grab from the viral video
india news

Woman from viral 'Love you Zindagi' video dies of Covid-19

PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:09 AM IST
The doctor treating her on Friday said the woman's family does not want her identity to be revealed.
The bodies of the pachyderms were found on Thursday.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Autopsy to confirm lightning as cause of death of 18 elephants

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:59 AM IST
  • The bodies of the elephants were buried on Friday after a team of veterinarians conducted post-mortem examinations.
India allowed people above 60 to get doses from March 1, and those above 45 from April 1.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

Digital divide: More jabs administered in urban districts than in rural areas

By Abhishek Jha, Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  • District wise data provided on the Co-WIN website, analysed by Hindustan Times, shows that doses administered in urban districts were nearly 1.7 times those in rural districts as on May 13.
On Friday, Congress’s leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani demanded an inquiry into the alleged under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths.(ANI)
india news

61k Covid deaths not counted in Gujarat: Report

By Darshan Desai, Hindustan Times, Ahemdabad
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  • There have been several reports in local Gujarati newspapers about deaths due to Covid being higher than the official figures in several regions.
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia.(REUTERS)
india news

Sputnik launched in Hyderabad at 995 a dose

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:29 AM IST
  • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a statement that the jab marked the soft launch of the vaccine in the country.
Bodies of suspected Covid-19 coronavirus victims are seen partially buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of Ganges River in Rautapur Ganga Ghat, in Unnao.(AFP)
india news

More shallow graves found on Ganga bank

By Haider Naqvi, Hindustan Times, Unnao
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:23 AM IST
  • The graves triggered panic in the area with many local residents saying they fear the bodies, which are buried around three feet deep into the sand, can be washed into the river if water surges during a high tide.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant visited Covid-19 wards in Goa Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Logistical issues led to drop in O2 levels in Goa: Govt in HC

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, Panaji
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  • Both these processes could take hours in novice hands and were responsible for the drop in oxygen pressure between 2am and 6am for the past week.
Four tribals from the Dongaria Kondh, another particularly vulnerable tribal group, living in Niyamgiri hills of Rayagada district tested positive on Thursday. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)
india news

In Odisha, 21 tribals from primitive groups test positive for Covid-19

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The Bondas scattered across 32 remote hilltop villages on in the Eastern Ghats of Malkangiri district are believed to have come to India as part of the first wave of migration out of Africa about 60,000 years ago. They were the first forest settlers in India.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Assam’s Dhubri district and interacted with Bengal residents who fled from their homes following post-poll violence allegedly perpetrated by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

What I saw can’t be described: Dhankhar on meeting people hiding in Assam post polls

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 01:03 AM IST
The governor was supposed to fly to Assam in a Border Security Force (BSF) chopper but the flight had to be cancelled because of bad weather. Dhankhar took a road trip. He was accompanied by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Cooch Behar Lok Sabha member Nisith Pramanik.
