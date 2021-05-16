LIVE: US schools should continue to use masks, says CDC
- Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.
India on Saturday recorded 326,098 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 3,890 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 24.37 million cases and 266,207 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.
The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 163,160,711 of which 3,382,973 people have died and 141,458,174 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,695,363 cases and 599,839 deaths respectively.
Meanwhile, Greece has extended a lockdown on the island of Kalymnos for a week as coronavirus infections there remained high, authorities said.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 16 May 2021 06:11 AM
Assam Govt issues fresh Covid-19 restrictions from Sunday
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Assam government on Saturday issued fresh directives that will be imposed from May 16 until further orders.
-
Sun, 16 May 2021 05:49 AM
Karnataka bats for longer time gap between Covid-19 vaccine doses
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that no one will be given a second Covid-19 dose prior to specified time gap in the state.
-
Sun, 16 May 2021 05:40 AM
Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday.