LIVE: US schools should continue to use masks, says CDC

A resident doctor treating patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), looks at a patient's x-ray scan, at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi,(Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
Live

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:11 AM IST

India on Saturday recorded 326,098 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 3,890 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 24.37 million cases and 266,207 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.


The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 163,160,711 of which 3,382,973 people have died and 141,458,174 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,695,363 cases and 599,839 deaths respectively.


Meanwhile, Greece has extended a lockdown on the island of Kalymnos for a week as coronavirus infections there remained high, authorities said.


Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 16 May 2021 06:11 AM

    Assam Govt issues fresh Covid-19 restrictions from Sunday

    Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Assam government on Saturday issued fresh directives that will be imposed from May 16 until further orders.

  • Sun, 16 May 2021 05:49 AM

    Karnataka bats for longer time gap between Covid-19 vaccine doses

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that no one will be given a second Covid-19 dose prior to specified time gap in the state.

  • Sun, 16 May 2021 05:40 AM

    Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday.

Topics
covid-19 vaccine covishield covid-19 coronavirus crisis coronavirus coronavirus in india
