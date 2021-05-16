Home / India News / LIVE: US schools should continue to use masks, says CDC
A resident doctor treating patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), looks at a patient's x-ray scan, at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi,
A resident doctor treating patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), looks at a patient's x-ray scan, at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi,(Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
Live

LIVE: US schools should continue to use masks, says CDC

  • Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:11 AM IST

India on Saturday recorded 326,098 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 3,890 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 24.37 million cases and 266,207 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.


The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 163,160,711 of which 3,382,973 people have died and 141,458,174 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,695,363 cases and 599,839 deaths respectively.


Meanwhile, Greece has extended a lockdown on the island of Kalymnos for a week as coronavirus infections there remained high, authorities said.


Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 16, 2021 06:11 AM IST

    Assam Govt issues fresh Covid-19 restrictions from Sunday

    Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Assam government on Saturday issued fresh directives that will be imposed from May 16 until further orders.

  • MAY 16, 2021 05:49 AM IST

    Karnataka bats for longer time gap between Covid-19 vaccine doses

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that no one will be given a second Covid-19 dose prior to specified time gap in the state.

  • MAY 16, 2021 05:40 AM IST

    US schools should continue to use masks: CDC

    Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday.

Congress MP P Chidambaram.(PTI)
Congress MP P Chidambaram.(PTI)
india news

Gujarat Covid-19 deaths underreported: Chidambaram

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 05:53 AM IST
  • Addressing a virtual press conference, former Union finance minister P Chidambaram highlighted a report published in a Gujarati newspaper, Dhaivy Bhaskar.
A resident doctor treating patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), looks at a patient's x-ray scan, at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi,(Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
A resident doctor treating patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), looks at a patient's x-ray scan, at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi,(Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
india news

LIVE: US schools should continue to use masks, says CDC

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:11 AM IST
  • Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.
Assam on Saturday reported 5,347 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours(Ravi Choudhary / PTI)
Assam on Saturday reported 5,347 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours(Ravi Choudhary / PTI)
india news

Stricter curbs in Assam from Sunday amid Covid-19 surge: Check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 05:30 AM IST
  • All vehicles other than government vehicles and those exempted will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5am to 12 noon.
So far, 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2350 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 430 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 1228 MT in Haryana and 308 MT in Telangana.(HT photo)
So far, 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2350 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 430 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 1228 MT in Haryana and 308 MT in Telangana.(HT photo)
india news

Andhra Pradesh receives 1st Oxygen Express with 40 MT oxygen

ANI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the nation each day for the last few days.
Quoting from the FIR lodged against the former IAS officer, Mishra said the case against Singh was registered on the complaint by various Unnao residents.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
Quoting from the FIR lodged against the former IAS officer, Mishra said the case against Singh was registered on the complaint by various Unnao residents.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
india news

Ex-IAS officer booked for spreading misinformation: Police

PTI | , Unnao
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 03:48 AM IST
Police said the 1982-batch, UP-cadre officer Surya Pratap Singh was booked on May 13 after he tweeted an Unnao picture of 2014 vintage, claiming that bodies being seen in them were spotted a day earlier in the Ganga in Ballia district.
A case was registered on Gupta’s complaint, following which Yadav was arrested.
A case was registered on Gupta’s complaint, following which Yadav was arrested.
india news

Man held for duping covid-19 patient’s family on pretext of remdesivir sale

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 03:28 AM IST
  • The suspect, Sudhir Kumar Yadav, was arrested from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on Thursday. Police said he worked as a labourer in Lucknow but was unemployed following the imposition of the lockdown.
Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Govt reaches out to Dr Reddy’s for Sputnik V doses

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • While a first batch of 150,000 Sputnik V doses was imported from Russia by the firm earlier this month, DRL officials had said that commercial shipments are expected to begin only later.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news

PM stresses localised containment, testing in high-level Covid-19 review meeting

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • Include door-to-door testing, report data accurately, help rural India with O2, says PM Modi
The municipal body had suspended the AAP councillor Tahir Hussain who has been booked in at least 10 cases related to the north-east Delhi riots, on August 26.(PTI Photo)
The municipal body had suspended the AAP councillor Tahir Hussain who has been booked in at least 10 cases related to the north-east Delhi riots, on August 26.(PTI Photo)
india news

Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s bail plea in two Delhi riots cases

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 02:14 AM IST
  • Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav noted that Hussain used “rioters as ‘human weapons’, who on his instigation could have killed anybody”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File Photo)
india news

25 held for posters critical of PM Modi

By Karn Pratap Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 01:41 AM IST
  • Police registered the FIRs under sections of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.
High tides form in the sea due to the formation of cyclone Tauktae, in Eriyad, Chavakkad and Kaipa Mangalam on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
High tides form in the sea due to the formation of cyclone Tauktae, in Eriyad, Chavakkad and Kaipa Mangalam on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

States brace as cyclone nears with strong winds, heavy rain

Agencies | By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 05:47 AM IST
  • According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm is very likely to intensify further into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and move north-northwestwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18.
HT Image
HT Image
india news

As cases surge, Good Samaritans lend a helping hand in Bengaluru

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Bengaluru: As the city struggles to cope up with surging Covid-19 cases, Good Samaritans in Bengaluru have come forward to extend a helping hand to those in need
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Health dept to take over Bengaluru Covid fight from civic body: Govt

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Covid Task Force has proposed to hand over Covid management in Bengaluru to the department of health and family welfare – so far handled by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike – announcing major changes in Karnataka’s fight against the pandemic
A worker keeps oxygen cylinders ready outside a Covid-19 Ward at Thane Civil Hospital, in Thane, Mumbai.(HT PHOTO)
A worker keeps oxygen cylinders ready outside a Covid-19 Ward at Thane Civil Hospital, in Thane, Mumbai.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Deaths not linked to oxygen: Goa hospital dean

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Dr Shivanand Bandekar said his hospital is a tertiary care centre where all referred cases come and where criticality is high.
The Gangotri shrine during the opening of portals on Saturday morning. (HT PHOTO.)
The Gangotri shrine during the opening of portals on Saturday morning. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Gangotri portals open amid strict Covid-19 protocols

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The portals opened at 7.31 am in a ritualistic ceremony performed by the priests. The portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines would open on May 17 and May 18 respectively after which the portals of all the four shrines under Char Dham would be opened.
Story Saved
