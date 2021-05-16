LIVE: US schools should continue to use masks, says CDC

India on Saturday recorded 326,098 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 3,890 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 24.37 million cases and 266,207 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.





The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 163,160,711 of which 3,382,973 people have died and 141,458,174 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,695,363 cases and 599,839 deaths respectively.





Meanwhile, Greece has extended a lockdown on the island of Kalymnos for a week as coronavirus infections there remained high, authorities said.





Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.