LIVE: US schools should continue to use masks, says CDC
- Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.
India on Saturday recorded 326,098 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 3,890 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 24.37 million cases and 266,207 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.
The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 163,160,711 of which 3,382,973 people have died and 141,458,174 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,695,363 cases and 599,839 deaths respectively.
Meanwhile, Greece has extended a lockdown on the island of Kalymnos for a week as coronavirus infections there remained high, authorities said.
MAY 16, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Assam Govt issues fresh Covid-19 restrictions from Sunday
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Assam government on Saturday issued fresh directives that will be imposed from May 16 until further orders.
MAY 16, 2021 05:49 AM IST
Karnataka bats for longer time gap between Covid-19 vaccine doses
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that no one will be given a second Covid-19 dose prior to specified time gap in the state.
MAY 16, 2021 05:40 AM IST
US schools should continue to use masks: CDC
Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday.
Gujarat Covid-19 deaths underreported: Chidambaram
- Addressing a virtual press conference, former Union finance minister P Chidambaram highlighted a report published in a Gujarati newspaper, Dhaivy Bhaskar.
Stricter curbs in Assam from Sunday amid Covid-19 surge: Check details here
- All vehicles other than government vehicles and those exempted will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5am to 12 noon.
Andhra Pradesh receives 1st Oxygen Express with 40 MT oxygen
Ex-IAS officer booked for spreading misinformation: Police
Man held for duping covid-19 patient’s family on pretext of remdesivir sale
- The suspect, Sudhir Kumar Yadav, was arrested from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on Thursday. Police said he worked as a labourer in Lucknow but was unemployed following the imposition of the lockdown.
Govt reaches out to Dr Reddy’s for Sputnik V doses
- While a first batch of 150,000 Sputnik V doses was imported from Russia by the firm earlier this month, DRL officials had said that commercial shipments are expected to begin only later.
PM stresses localised containment, testing in high-level Covid-19 review meeting
- Include door-to-door testing, report data accurately, help rural India with O2, says PM Modi
Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s bail plea in two Delhi riots cases
- Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav noted that Hussain used “rioters as ‘human weapons’, who on his instigation could have killed anybody”.
25 held for posters critical of PM Modi
- Police registered the FIRs under sections of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.
States brace as cyclone nears with strong winds, heavy rain
- According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm is very likely to intensify further into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and move north-northwestwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18.