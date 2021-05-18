LIVE: Brazil registers 29,916 new coronavirus cases, 786 new deaths

India on Monday recorded 281,386 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,106 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 24.96 million cases and 274,390 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.





The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 164,254,146 of which 3,403,704 people have died and 142,972,425 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,744,577 cases and 600,504 deaths respectively.





California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday, a decision that runs counter to many other states including Oregon and Washington that quickly aligned with last week's new federal guidelines.





Meanwhile, British officials are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to reopening after June 21 in response to concern about the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, the Times newspaper reported on Monday.