LIVE: Perth could face lockdown due to three Covid-19 cases

India’s caseload remained above 390,000 on Sunday, registering a slight dip from Saturday when the nation recorded more than 400,000 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The daily death toll also remained above 3,500 which pushed the total death toll to 215,542. The nation which is reeling from a second wave of Covid-19 which has stressed the nation’s medical infrastructure. Several health experts believe that if the situation is not resolved the medical infrastructure in worst-hit states will put undue pressure on the system.

As India fights the second wave of the pandemic, counting of votes for 5 assembly elections have begun. Polling officials in Assam, Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are counting votes under the shadow of Covid-19.

Thailand and Germany have reported spikes in the number of deaths and cases respectively. Australia’s Perth could be subjected to a second snap-lockdown due to three Covid-19 cases. Pakistan health minister said that over 3,000 children, aged between 1-10 years, contracted Covid-19 in April.