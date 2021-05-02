Home / India News / LIVE: Perth could face lockdown due to three Covid-19 cases
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at Max hospital in New Delhi on May 1, 2021 during the first day of India's vaccination drive to all adults.( AFP)
Live

LIVE: Perth could face lockdown due to three Covid-19 cases

Five legislative assemblies' counting of votes underway amid Covid-19 shadow in India. Germany sees spike in new cases.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 09:36 AM IST

India’s caseload remained above 390,000 on Sunday, registering a slight dip from Saturday when the nation recorded more than 400,000 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The daily death toll also remained above 3,500 which pushed the total death toll to 215,542. The nation which is reeling from a second wave of Covid-19 which has stressed the nation’s medical infrastructure. Several health experts believe that if the situation is not resolved the medical infrastructure in worst-hit states will put undue pressure on the system.

As India fights the second wave of the pandemic, counting of votes for 5 assembly elections have begun. Polling officials in Assam, Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are counting votes under the shadow of Covid-19.

Thailand and Germany have reported spikes in the number of deaths and cases respectively. Australia’s Perth could be subjected to a second snap-lockdown due to three Covid-19 cases. Pakistan health minister said that over 3,000 children, aged between 1-10 years, contracted Covid-19 in April.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 02 May 2021 09:41 AM

    3 new Covid-19 cases puts Australia's Perth at lockdown risk

    Australia's fourth-largest city Perth may face a second snap lockdown as three people tested positive for Covid-19.

  • Sun, 02 May 2021 09:36 AM

    PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation

    PM Modi will meet the nation's medical experts at 9:30am to review oxygen and medicine availability.

  • Sun, 02 May 2021 09:18 AM

    More than 3,000 children in Pakistan got infected in April

    Pak health ministry said that over 3,000 children in Pakistan between the age of 1 to 10 years tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.