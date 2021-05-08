LIVE: Brazil's Covid-19 caseload nearing 15.1 million; 78,886 new cases reported

India on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease with 414,188 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 21,491,598, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. As many as 3,915 people succumbed to the disease on Friday taking the toll to 234,083 while 17,612,351 have been discharged so far. The active cases have climbed to 3,645,164 and account for 16.96% of the country's caseload.





India is currently seeing a tsunami of cases and deaths under the deadlier second wave of the Covid-19 disease pandemic. According to the Union health ministry, 10 states including Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi reported 71.81% of the new cases seen on Friday.





Karnataka, which is the second worst hit state from the pandemic has recorded over 1.8 million cases so far. On Friday, Karnataka saw the highest single-day jump in daily deaths at 592 while 48,791 more people were found out to be positive for Covid-19. The state will be placed under a complete lockdown from from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24 to curb the spread of the disease, chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Friday.





Maharashtra, meanwhile, witnessed a dip in its daily tally on Friday after 54,022 new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 4,996,758 including 74,413 deaths and 4,265,326 recoveries. The Centre pointed out on Friday that Maharashtra along with Delhi, Uttarakhand and other states is showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in daily infections.





The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 157,525,414 of which 3,283,196 people have died and 134,779,045 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,418,399 cases and 594,907 deaths.





