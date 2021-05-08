IND USA
India is currently seeing a tsunami of cases and deaths under the deadlier second wave of the Covid-19 disease pandemic.
LIVE: Brazil's Covid-19 caseload nearing 15.1 million; 78,886 new cases reported

As many as 3,915 people succumbed to the Covid-19 disease in India on Friday, taking the toll to 234,083 while 17,612,351 have been discharged so far. The active cases have climbed to 3,645,164 and account for 16.96% of the country's caseload.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:48 AM IST

India on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease with 414,188 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 21,491,598, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. As many as 3,915 people succumbed to the disease on Friday taking the toll to 234,083 while 17,612,351 have been discharged so far. The active cases have climbed to 3,645,164 and account for 16.96% of the country's caseload.


India is currently seeing a tsunami of cases and deaths under the deadlier second wave of the Covid-19 disease pandemic. According to the Union health ministry, 10 states including Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi reported 71.81% of the new cases seen on Friday.


Karnataka, which is the second worst hit state from the pandemic has recorded over 1.8 million cases so far. On Friday, Karnataka saw the highest single-day jump in daily deaths at 592 while 48,791 more people were found out to be positive for Covid-19. The state will be placed under a complete lockdown from from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24 to curb the spread of the disease, chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Friday.


Also Read| Karnataka imposes complete lockdown for 14 days starting May 10


Maharashtra, meanwhile, witnessed a dip in its daily tally on Friday after 54,022 new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 4,996,758 including 74,413 deaths and 4,265,326 recoveries. The Centre pointed out on Friday that Maharashtra along with Delhi, Uttarakhand and other states is showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in daily infections.


The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 157,525,414 of which 3,283,196 people have died and 134,779,045 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,418,399 cases and 594,907 deaths.


Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 08, 2021 07:48 AM IST

    Thailand wants to procure more vaccine doses as Covid-19 cases surge, says PM Prayuth Chan-ocha

    Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday that the country wants to secure more vaccine doses as it is battling a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “We may need 150-200 million doses of vaccine for future phases (of the rollout),” Prayuth said. Just a little over 2% of the country's population has been vaccinated so far.

  • MAY 08, 2021 06:52 AM IST

    Brazil's Covid-19 caseload nearing 15.1 million; 78,886 new cases reported

    Brazil, the third worst-hit nation from the Covid-19 disease pandemic, added 78,886 new cases and 2,165 more deaths, taking the caseload to nearly 15.1 million, according to the health ministry.

  • MAY 08, 2021 06:35 AM IST

    Sikkim sees record jump in daily Covid cases at 268; 2 more deaths added

    Sikkim on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease at 268, taking the caseload to 9,451, an official told news agency PTI. Two more people succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday and the state's toll has now climbed to 160, the official added.



india news

FIR against 4 hospitals in Andhra Pradesh for irregularities in Covid treatment

ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:44 AM IST
The hospitals started admitting patients on the condition that no bills would be given to them. This is apart from the irregularities of excessive charging and misappropriation of Remdesivir vials, Director General, Andhra Pradesh Vigilance and Enforcement Department KV Rajendranath Reddy said.
india news

US govt doing everything it can to help India fight Covid-19: Official

PTI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:34 AM IST
In the last one week, six air shipments of vital assistance have landed in India, which is battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Senior Advisor Ervin Massinga from the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said on Friday.
india news

LIVE: Brazil's Covid-19 caseload nearing 15.1 million; 78,886 new cases reported

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:48 AM IST
As many as 3,915 people succumbed to the Covid-19 disease in India on Friday, taking the toll to 234,083 while 17,612,351 have been discharged so far. The active cases have climbed to 3,645,164 and account for 16.96% of the country's caseload.
india news

‘Variant of concern’: UK raises vigil on India-linked mutations

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Experts say B.1.617.2 may be as readily spreading as the UK variant B.1.1.7.
india news

Modi govt firm to help West Bengal fight Covid-19: Vardhan to Mamata

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 06:29 AM IST
In a four-page letter addressed to her and posted on his Twitter timeline, Vardhan congratulated Banerjee for her victory in the recently held assembly elections and also asked her to focus on conducting more tests to detect infections in the state.
india news

9 died after consuming homeopathy syrup as replacement of liquor in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 05:22 AM IST
  • Of the nine victims, four died at their homes in the village late on Tuesday night, while five died in the hospitals in Bilaspur.
india news

Opposition discourse against central vista bizarre, says minister Hardeep Puri

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 03:31 AM IST
Puri’s tweet came hours after Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi govt for executing the project.
india news

Patent waivers alone may not lead to quick vaccine access, say experts

By Binayak Dasgupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 02:47 AM IST
Several countries, including the US, France and the European Union are considering backing efforts countries such as India and South Africa for a global waiver of coronavirus vaccine patents to boost supplies.
india news

Daily deaths hit 4,000; India 3rd to cross grim landmark

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 02:02 AM IST
After Friday’s death toll, the total number of people who lost their lives to the disease in the country since the start of the pandemic touched 238,283.
india news

Won’t put lives at risk: SC rejects Centre plea

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The bench said it is a well-calibrated and judicious exercise of power by the high court.
india news

Second wave spreading much faster in rural India than first

By Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 01:25 AM IST
In the first four days of May, rural areas have contributed 1.39 times the number of new cases as urban areas.
india news

SC warns of coercive action if Delhi’s O2 quota not met

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 01:06 AM IST
The city is estimated to require at least 700 MT to sustain the critical care patient load and consistently lower supplies have caused several hospitals to reduce the number of beds, officials have said.
india news

Bengal poll rout divides CPI(M), Left Front leaders, alliance with cleric under scanner

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Three senior CPI(M) leaders, who lost the polls, have questioned the alliance with ISF. They are Ashok Bhattacharya, the former urban development minister who lost the Siliguri seat, Kanti Ganguly, another former minister who lost the Raidighi seat in South 24 Parganas and Tanmoy Bhattacharya, who lost the North Dumdum seat in North 24 Parganas.
india news

Boeing India to set up hospital with 200 oxygen beds in Bengaluru: CM Yediyurappa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that aerospace major Boeing India has come forward to set up a hospital with 200 oxygen beds in Bengaluru
india news

Vaccination drive takes a hit in Bengaluru as stocks run dry

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Bengaluru The vaccination drive, which the Karnataka government is banking on to contain the Covid-19 surge, has taken a huge setback as stocks run dry in most private hospitals and medical facilities in Bengaluru
