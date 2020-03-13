Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi invokes provisions of 123-year-old epidemic diseases act

india

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday invoked the Delhi Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, which aims at containing the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, ANI reported.

This comes after the Centre’s decision on Wednesday to ask the state governments to invoke the Epidemics Diseases Act, 1897, which gives officials at state levels powers to take extraordinary steps to combat an outbreak.

“Action will be taken against any suspect/confirmed case if they refuse to take measures for prevention/treatment,” it read, according to ANI.

There are six confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday. India reported its first death from the virus late on Thursday, and new cases continued to be on the rise with 75 people who have been affected so far.

The regulation was the latest step taken to ramp up efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in the Capital after the Delhi government said earlier in the day that Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled in the Capital won’t be held and no sports event will be allowed.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also said no seminars, conferences or any big event beyond 200 people will be allowed in Delhi.

Cinema theatres have already been closed till March 31. The Delhi government has also made it mandatory for all offices, shopping malls and other public spaces to be disinfected every day.

Before Delhi, Karnataka and Haryana have notified the regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.