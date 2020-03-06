e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Imported food safe, says FSSAI

FSSAI had constituted a committee of experts to examine the possibilities of the presence of coronavirus in imported food items.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 03:56 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wearing a protective mask following multiple positive cases of coronavirus in the NCR, in Noida, India, on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
The country’s apex food regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on Thursday said that the food imported into India is safe from the novel coronavirus.

“…the food imported into India including from the novel coronavirus affected countries is safe for human consumption,” a statement from the food regulator said.

FSSAI had constituted a committee of experts to examine the possibilities of the presence of coronavirus in imported food items.

“The committee in its report opined that as of now there is no conclusive evidence for the food borne transmission of the virus. Coronavirus predominately affects the respiratory system and is spread from human to human via droplets while sneezing, coughing, contaminated hands and surfaces. The committee agreed with the advisories of global organizations that the predominant routes of transmission of coronavirus appear to be human to human,” the statement read.

The food regulator also clarified that cooked meat, including poultry, was safe to eat.

“As a precautionary measure, the committee has advised to avoid consumption of raw or undercooked meat as well as unprocessed food products. Frozen food items must be consumed only after cooking them properly. Good hygienic practices must be followed before consuming raw fruits and,” it said.

Since the outbreak was reported on December 31, 2019, in China, a total of 80,270 confirmed cases and 2,981 deaths have been reported in China. Outside of China, 12,857 confirmed cases and 220 deaths have been reported in 78 countries including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. India has reported 30 positive cases so far, with no deaths.

