Coronavirus outbreak: IndiGo says will suspend flights on Kolkata-Guangzhou route from Feb 6 to 25

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 20:46 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
IndiGo announced on Saturday that it will suspend flights on Kolkata-Guangzhou route from February 6 to 25 due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

On Wednesday, the low-cost carrier had announced suspension of flights on Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1 and on Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1 to 20.

“In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 6, 2020 until February 25, 2020 and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7, 2020 until February 26, 2020,” the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

“These are purely temporary and precautionary measures. We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers,” the airline added.

Using its jumbo B747 plane, Air India on Saturday morning evacuated 324 Indians from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The national carrier sent a second special flight on Saturday afternoon to evacuate more Indians from Wuhan.

