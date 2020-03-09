Coronavirus scare: ‘Don’t simply walk into any clinic or hospital,’ say doctors

india

With the coronavirus scare looming and the season of flu at its peak, doctors and medical professionals across the nation are witnessing a surge in the number of flu patients.

The doctors in the national capital alone have reported a rise in the number of patients coming in with symptoms of fever, cold and flu.

Medical experts believe that most patients usually suffer from cold or regular flu, which they know will get better on its own but they seek medical assurance of not having coronavirus.

“Around 50 per cent of those coming in with flu-like symptoms would otherwise have not bothered to visit the clinic had it not been for the Covid-19 scare,” said Dr Rommel Tickoo, senior consultant (internal medicine) at Max Saket, Delhi.

Doctors say a travel history to any of the Covid-19 affected countries is the main factor determining whether or not a person may suffer from the virus. Community transmission of the virus, at this point, is not happening.

Dr Sunil Sharma, Chief Medical Officer at Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in South Delhi asked people not to panic, adding that those who have had travelled abroad recently or have been in close contact with any of those who tested positive should immediately reach RML Hospital.

“The primary determining factor for us is a person’s travel history or close contact with anyone who has tested positive. The flu season is at its peak right and most people end up getting a viral fever or cough and cold. People should stay home if they aren’t feeling well and wait for symptoms to get better,” Dr Sharma added.

Queuing up at hospitals or clinics may expose people to other viruses or stand a chance for others to get infected. Therefore, it is best to report at designated hospitals for coronavirus such as RML hospital or call the helpline number provided by the government.

“Flu will heal on its own. Those who suspect Covid-19 should stay at home and call the helpline number because if they come to the hospital they will spread it to others. If they don’t have, they might pick up other infections from the hospital,” Dr Tickoo stated adding that he recommends those with a travel history to any of the high-risk countries to RML or Safdarjung hospital.

With five fresh coronavirus cases getting confirmed in Kerala on Sunday, the number of positive cases in India has gone up to 40.

Death toll in Italy rose to 366 as the European nation remains the most affected by the virus outside Asia. The country has placed over 15 million under quarantine as the administration struggles to contain and tackle the outbreak.