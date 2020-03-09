e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus: 3 quarantined in Indore, 19 test negative

Coronavirus: 3 quarantined in Indore, 19 test negative

She said 218 of the 600 people who returned to the state from coronavirus-affected countries have been kept in home isolation, while the surveillance period of 342 has ended.

india Updated: Mar 09, 2020 05:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Indore/Bhopal
Police personnel wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus at Z Chowk, near HUDA City Centre metro station, in Gurugram.
Police personnel wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus at Z Chowk, near HUDA City Centre metro station, in Gurugram. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Three people who returned from coronavirus-affected regions in the past nine day were on Sunday quarantined for suspected exposure in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Indore District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said the three, including a 34-year-old woman, had returned from the United States and Malaysia.

The samples of 19 people kept in isolation wards for suspected exposure to the virus returned negative, while reports of two others are awaited, Additional Director, Health, Dr Vina Sinha said.

No positive novel coronavirus case has been reported from Madhya Pradesh so far.

She said 218 of the 600 people who returned to the state from coronavirus-affected countries have been kept in home isolation, while the surveillance period of 342 has ended.

She said all passengers coming from such countries are being screened at Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur airports.

Two new coronavirus testing laboratories, at Bhopal’s AIIMS and Jabalpur’s National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), have been identified, Sinha informed.

tags
top news
Masood Azhar shifted to Rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
Masood Azhar shifted to Rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
Carbon emissions down 25% in China as flights, industries bear virus brunt
Carbon emissions down 25% in China as flights, industries bear virus brunt
India watching China sway at hill monasteries
India watching China sway at hill monasteries
Congress, BJP in fresh verbal battle over Yes Bank
Congress, BJP in fresh verbal battle over Yes Bank
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
Mamata Banerjee names four nominees for March Rajya Sabha polls
Mamata Banerjee names four nominees for March Rajya Sabha polls
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news