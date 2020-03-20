e-paper
Coronavirus Update: Maharashtra board exams to continue, others cancelled or postponed

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Nearly 17 lakh students are appearing for SSC exams this year and are yet to write two papers -history and geography--on March 21 (Saturday)) and March 23 (Monday) respectively.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra education minister has announced cancellation of state board examinations up to class 8.( ANI Photo)
         

Maharashtra government on Friday announced the cancellation of school examinations in state government schools for class 1 to class VIII, postponed examination for class IX and class XI while letting the Senior Secondary Certificate examination for class X in the state continue as part of measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened almost 50 people in the state.

Nearly 17 lakh students are appearing for SSC exams this year in Maharashtra and are yet to write two papers -history and geography--on March 21 (Saturday)) and March 23 (Monday) respectively.

Higher Secondary Certificate examinations concluded without a hitch on March 18.

The state education minister said all the students up to class VIII will be promoted automatically while examinations for class IX and XI will be conducted after April 15.

The government also gave public school teachers except for those teaching class 10th the option of working from home.

The development follows close on the heels of a complete shutdown of offices and shops barring those for essential supplies and services including milk, groceries, medical shops in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri and Nagpur till March 31 to curb people’s movement and crowds with an aim to prevent community transmissions in one of the hardest-hit states in the country.

The state government, however, didn’t suspend transport services keeping in mind the needs of the staff employed with essential services. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, announced that the state government will operate at 25% workforce till March 31.

