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Cough syrup purchase to now require doctor's prescription as govt ends over-the-counter sales

According to the ministry of health, a prescription by a doctor will be required for the purchase of 'syrups', including cough syrups.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 11:58 am IST
By Rhythma Kaul
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The Union ministry of health and family welfare has formally banned the over-the-counter sale of all cough syrups in the country following a series of contamination-linked child deaths in India and abroad, according to people familiar with the matter.

A prescription by a doctor will be required for the purchase of 'Syrups', according to a notification dated June 9.(Unsplash/Representative)

The health ministry issued a gazette notification regarding the removal of the word ‘syrup’ from its list of Schedule K drugs, effectively making it mandatory for pharmacies to sell cough syrups only against a valid prescription signed by a registered medical practitioner.

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Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1945, Schedule K contains a list of drugs that do not require a valid medical prescription for sale.

“A draft notification in this regard was issued in December last year, and all stakeholders were given a chance to go through it. Since there was no objection made by the parties concerned, the ministry finally notified it,” a senior health ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

Laboratory tests found the concentration of DEG in the samples to be hundreds of times higher than the permissible limit of 0.1%.

The contaminant can lead to renal and neurological toxicity if ingested, affecting kidney and brain functions.

In the past, India-made cough syrups were also allegedly linked to the deaths of children in The Gambia and Uzbekistan, while another cough syrup-related contamination case was reported from Cameroon.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

ministry of health and family welfare
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