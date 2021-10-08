Mehbooba Mufti slams govt's 'normalcy acrobatics' after targeted killings in Kashmir

People's Democratic Party chief Mehboba Mufti on Friday intensified her criticism of the Central government over the targeted killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehboob Mufti met the family members of Supinder Kour, a Sikh woman school principal who was killed along with a Hindu teacher by terrorists on Thursday.

After meeting Kour’s family members, Mufti said the police stopped PDP from taking out a unity march in view of the targeted killings. In a series of tweets, the PDP leader said the police stopping the attempts to take out the unity march was ironic since the Central government “spreads canards that Kashmiri Muslims don’t stand up for minorities” in the Union territory.

“Truth is that this vicious hateful propaganda suits BJPs electoral narrative & prospects,” she tweeted.

The Resistance Force (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, have claimed responsibility for the recent killings in the Valley, including the murder of a prominent pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit. Bindroo was among the few Kashmiri Pandit who didn’t migrate out during the peak of militancy in 1990.

Mufti said that the security agencies had prior information about the terror attacks and yet they failed to protect innocent lives. She accused the security grid of being busy organising “normalcy picnic tours” and horse riding for visiting ministers.

“Perhaps these attacks could have been averted if their sole focus wasn’t these ministerial visits & normalcy acrobatics,” she wrote.

Demanding accountability for the repeated security lapses, the PDP leader said that “heads must roll” as everyone in Kashmir is living in an atmosphere of suppression and fear.

“Its been established that security agencies had prior information about such attacks. Yet they failed to protect these innocent lives. Is it because they are too busy devoting all their energies to firing government employees & impounding passports of common Kashmiris?” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

