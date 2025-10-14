Research in AI has only one goal: to replicate human intelligence in a computer. But that also requires researchers to, first, fully understand human intelligence. Neuroscience and psychology are among the major areas to study to understand that, but it ultimately comes down to consciousness, or “Chetna” (Sanskrit). Some scholars understand religious experiences and even religious ideas in a reductive neuroscientific manner. (Representative file photo)

Could AI researchers turn to God for help?

“There is no single or simple response. The multiple responses depend on the theoretical position that underlies your theology or philosophy of religion,” Ariel Glucklich, Chair of the Department of Theology, at the Washington-based Georgetown University said. At Georgetown, Glucklich offers courses in Hinduism, Psychology of Religion, and Anthropology of Religion. He is also the author of Oxford University Press books such as “The Strides of Vishnu” and “The Joy of Religion.”

“Some scholars understand religious experiences and even religious ideas in a reductive neuroscientific manner. For them, God is in the brain. In that case, their contributions would look like those who work in psychology and neuroscience. Others take a sociological approach to religion and theology and argue that these are essentially social and/or cultural phenomena that cannot be instantiated in a single brain, a single program, a single anything,” he explained.

But there’s also a third perspective. “There are more metaphysically inclined theologians who will argue that humans respond to information that is transcendent in nature, be it revelation or authoritative scripture. They will argue that because that information is transcendent, the human response to it is ‘sui generis,’ – that is, unique and special [in Latin] – and therefore cannot be replicated in AI,” he said.

“What they mean is that the response to this information requires a special kind of consciousness where what they mean by consciousness is not computation or even sensory perception (and qualia [Latin for ‘subjective consciousness’]) but something distinct that no machine can replicate.”

“I teach Hinduism and have asked my students to respond to this question: If you assume the position of ‘Advaita Vedanta’ [Sanskrit] (the experience of unity with Brahman is moksha), can the most sophisticated future machine ever attain moksha, i.e., realise that unity with absolute Being and liberate itself from false consciousness and self-identity? All the students said ‘no!’ That is one example of that third point of view I was referring to, although a Christian would approach it from a slightly different perspective,” Glucklich said.

Quest for artificial consciousness: A spiritual perspective in depth

“Across research laboratories worldwide, scientists are engaged in a bold and almost metaphysical pursuit: the creation of artificial consciousness. The mission has moved far beyond programming machines to think; it now seeks to touch the timeless mystery of awareness itself,” Swami Avdheshanand Giri, head of the Juna Akhara (”Junapeethadishwar”), said. Juna Akhara is the largest monastic institution for Naga Sadhus. He is also the author of “Vision of Self.”

Giri further explains that AI lacks self-awareness. “Artificial Intelligence can replicate complex behavior, simulate emotions, and compose poetry, yet it cannot reproduce the subjective feeling of existence, the silent inner witness that says, ‘I am,’” he said.

“If neuroscientists and AI researchers truly wish to comprehend consciousness, they must learn to turn inward — for the observer is not outside the field of study; it is the very source of it.”

Swami Avdheshanand Giri believes that if future scientists and researchers could “learn to observe the observer,” then AI could evolve into an “authentic insight — not as a rival to consciousness, but as its humble reflection.”

Theology should be a part of AI coursework

If up-and-coming researchers in AI were introduced to theology at the university level, would that be beneficial?

“It is important to say that the more dimensions we incorporate into any research, the greater the likelihood of that research being logical and rational. Therefore, many neuroscientists and computer scientists are advancing their research by drawing inspiration from various systems of Indian philosophy and from Paninian Grammar. Therefore, if ideas about alternative models and possibilities of consciousness are included in artificial intelligence coursework, it will be no doubt beneficial to the researchers,” said Sachchidanand Mishra, Member Secretary, Indian Council of Philosophical Research (“ICPR”), New Delhi. Mishra also teaches Philosophy and Religion at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi.