Counter case against official in secrets act over Deoghar airport row

The Delhi Police has registered a case against Deoghar’s deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri on the charge of sedition and under the Official Secrets Act following BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s complaint, officials said.

According to the Delhi Police’s ‘zero FIR’, which was filed at the North Avenue police station here, Dubey said on August 31 he and Manoj Tiwari reached Deoghar airport to catch a flight to Delhi.

“After checking in at the airport around 5:25 PM, I decided to meet and ask the airport director regarding the ongoing case at Jharkhand High Court over no ‘night take-off or landing facility’ of flights. I was stopped by the Jharkhand police officials and they even abused my two sons,” the FIR stated.”They also threatened to kill me and did this on the direction of Deoghar’s deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri,” it alleged.

Based on the complaint received by Dubey, Delhi Police registered a zero FIR under section 124A (Sedition), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 201 ( Causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 120B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 of the Official Secrets Act.

