Couple, 2 sons found dead in water tank in Rajasthan’s Barmer, suicide suspected

ByMukesh Mathrani
Jul 02, 2025 09:42 AM IST

Police cited a preliminary investigation and said it suggested financial crisis, mental stress, and family disputes may have pushed them to suicide

The bodies of a couple in their 30s and their two sons, aged eight and three, were found in a water tank near their house at Undu in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late on Tuesday.

A detailed probe was underway to determine the exact cause of the deaths. (Shutterstock)

Police cited a preliminary investigation and said it suggested financial crisis, mental stress, and family disputes may have pushed them to suicide. A detailed probe was underway to determine the exact cause of the deaths of a 38-year-old man, who was active on social media and had recorded a video with his family, his 35-year-old wife, and their two sons.

The 38-year-old’s parents were away on Tuesday. His brother reportedly tried to contact him, and when there was no response, he asked the neighbours to check on the family. The neighbours found slippers near the water tank before discovering the floating bodies.

