Couple featured in ‘Elephant Whisperers’ yet to see Oscar-winning film

Mahout Bomman was out to rescue two baby elephants deep inside a forest in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri when “Elephant Whisperers” based on the bond he and his wife Bellie developed for the injured baby elephant Raghu they looked after won India a second Oscar on Sunday. “Elephant Whisperers” won the Oscar in the best documentary short film category. (Twitter)

The documentary shows the couple’s care for Raghu after it gets separated from its herd in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai. It won the Oscar in the best documentary short film category. Naatu Naatu from the Telugu film RRR become the first Indian film song to win an Oscar.

Also read: Up to the tusk: A Wknd interview with the maker of The Elephant Whisperers

Bomman, 54, said he has been busy caring for elephants and has not found the time yet to watch the documentary. “I still do not know anything about this [Oscar],” Bomman told HT from Dharmapuri.

“But I understand that it is very important because everyone has been telling me that this earned India much glory. So that means a lot to us.”

He hoped to find the elephant calves in Dharmapuri sooner so that he can go back home and probably watch the film.

Bomman said he was forced to rush to Dharmapuri after three elephants were electrocuted there on March 7 when they came into contact with an illegal electric fence. “Two calves were orphaned after their mothers died here. We went in search of them yesterday [Sunday] and it looks like they have gone into the forest looking for their mothers,” said Bomman.

Bomman, who travels out of Mudumalai only to rescue elephants, said he spoke to Bellie on Monday morning after he was flooded with phone calls when the news about the Oscar broke.

The 40-minute documentary was filmed in the picturesque Mudumalai forests of the Nilgiris district. It shows the couple first taking care of Raghu and later three-month-old elephant Ammu.

The documentary shows the calves growing up under the couple’s care before Raghu is transferred to another mahout much to their disappointment.

Bomman, a Tamil Nadu forest department employee, and Bellie describe the elephant calves as their children in the film.

“We have to do something for Raghu and Ammu once I get back...I miss them, but what can I do? This is my government job. I cannot ask them to return them to me. We cared for them like our children and we have to let them go if they are sent to someone else.”

Bomman said he has cared for roughly 84 elephants. “They filmed us casually now and then. It was not like some film set where there was direction and a lot of people,” said Bomman. “About five people would come, film what we were doing for a week and leave and come back again.”

The couple, who lost their son while the film was being made, was yet to speak to the “Elephant Whisperers” director Karthiki Gonsalves.

Bellie told reporters that they were unable to grasp the meaning of winning an Oscar but said they were happy.