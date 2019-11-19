Couple in Madhya Pradesh arrested for killing ‘rapist’ son

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:49 IST

A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district was arrested on Monday for killing their son who allegedly raped his sister, sister-in-law and niece, police said.

The couple’s younger son too was arrested for being involved in the crime, said police.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Datia Geeta Bhardwaj said, “The body of a 24-year-old man was found at hillocks in Datia town on the morning of November 12. The body was identified and handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination. There was no evidence which could lead us to the murderers.”

She said there was no sign of struggle at the spot where the body was found. There was oil mark on legs of the deceased but his slippers which were found some distance away had no oil marks. This gave rise to suspicion that the man was killed somewhere else and the body was planted over there.

“The couple’s grief on seeing the body of their son seemed artificial but we couldn’t believe that a man or woman would kill his/her son for any reason. We worked on various angles but couldn’t get any success. It was after a tip off by informers that we interrogated the couple. But they continued to mislead us. It was only after we applied psychological methods tactfully that the couple confessed that they murdered their son with the help of their younger son. We arrested them on Monday,” she said.

The police officer said the accused belong to the weaker section of society.

“The accused told us that the deceased was an alcoholic. He had raped his sister, younger brother’s wife and niece. Even he had molested his mother too. His wife had deserted him six to seven months back. On the night of November 11, he attempted to rape his sister-in-law again. This is why they killed him.”

The police officer said the accused were produced before a court which sent them to jail on judicial remand.