e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Court denies bail to six accused in Elgar Parishad case

Nine people were arrested by Pune police last year for alleged links with the CPI (Maoist). The police say the banned outfit supported the meeting of the Elgar Parishad in December 2017.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 02:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Hindustantimes
         

A special court in Pune on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of six accused in the Elgar Parishad case. Passing an order to this effect, Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar said the evidence on hand suggests the active involvement of the accused in furthering the cause of a banned entity, in this case, the CPI (Maoist). A copy of the order wasn’t immediately available.

Nine people were arrested by Pune police last yearfor alleged links with the CPI (Maoist). The police say the banned outfit supported the meeting of the Elgar Parishad in December 2017. Speeches delivered at the meeting, the police claim, were responsible for the violence in Koregaon Bhima in January 2018 when Dalits clashed with Marathas.

Of the nine accused in the case, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Vara Vara Rao, Veron Gonsalves, Arun Ferriera and Sudha Bharadwaj, six argued their case in front of Judge Navandar. Three others, Gonsalves, Ferriera and Bharadwaj, approached the Bombay HC for bail. However, their plea was rejected on October 15.

On January 1, 2018, violence broke out in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district, where Dalit people had gathered to celebrate the bicentenary of victory in a British-era war. The clashes left one man dead and around 40 injured. Police say Maoist elements hatched the conspiracy for the violence at an event on December 31, 2017 in Pune, called the Elgar Parishad.

tags
top news
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News