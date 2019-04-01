Court grants anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra , aide

A court in Delhi on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, Robert Vadra, who is facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe over money laundering allegedly linked to the purchase of a property in London.

Special Central Bureau of Investigation judge Arvind Kumar said that the ED’s case is mainly based on documentary evidence and there was no allegation against Vadra that he has tampered with evidence or tried to influence any witnesses in the case. The court also granted bail to Manoj Arora, Vadra’s alleged aide who is being probed in the money laundering case. The two were granted anticipatory bail on a personal bond of ₹5 lakh each.

The court noted Vadra joined the investigation nine times and that he has been questioned for about 58 hours. It directed the two against tampering with the evidence or influencing the witnesses. The court ordered them to join the investigation whenever called and not leave India without the court’s permission.

The ED opposed Vadra’s bail plea. It said that if he is granted anticipatory bail, then it would defeat the agency’s purpose of thorough and effective interrogation as he has not cooperated during the investigation. The ED said the agency must be “given a free hand” to “interrogate” Vadra.

Vadra’s lawyers, AM Singhvi and KTS Tulsi, earlier told the court that “to cooperate” does not mean to admit to all the facts even if they are far from the truth. Vadra had filed the anticipatory bail plea alleging he was being subjected to “unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution”.

