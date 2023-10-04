Court notice to Delhi Police over NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head's FIR copy plea

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Police on the applications moved by arrested NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources (HR) head Amit Chakravarty seeking a copy of FIR filed against them.



The duo was arrested on Tuesday by the Delhi Police's special cell following questioning after raids on journalists, freelancers, writers and satirists linked to the portal in a case registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). According to the Delhi Police, they were produced before additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur in the wee hours of Tuesday and sent to seven-day police custody.



The Patiala House court allowed the counsel for Purkayastha to meet him daily for one hour during the remand period and also agreed to provide a copy of the remand order and remand application to the counsels for both Purkayastha and Chakravarty. The court also issued notice to the Delhi police on the application seeking to provide medication to Chakravarty The matter is now listed for hearing on Thursday.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, the website said,"Yesterday, raids were carried out by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police at various locations including Newsclick's offices, residences of journalists and employees. We have not been provided with a copy of the FIR, or informed about the exact particulars of the offences with which we have been charged".



The news portal ran into trouble in 2021 when the Enforcement Directorate registered a case based on a first information report (FIR) by the Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing in 2020. The allegations pertained to overvaluing of shares, diverting funds, and violation of FDI regulations. Founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, Prabir Purkayastha, was among two people arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday.(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

In August, the New York Times reported that the website was allegedly financed by US millionaire Neville Roy Singham abd said it ‘sprinkled’ its coverage with China's Communist regime's ‘talking points’.

"We have found some e-mails exchanged between Puryakastha and Neville Roy Singham, which were aimed to tarnish India’s image at the international level,” a senior Delhi Police officer told HT.

