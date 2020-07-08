Court takes note of new charge sheet against Jamaat

india

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 04:21 IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against 956 foreign nationals, who attended the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin area, and defied the orders of the government and police, set in place to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital. The court while taking cognizance of the police’s charge sheet said that there is prima facie sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused persons.

While taking cognizance of the charge sheet, chief metropolitan magistrate Gurmohina Kaur said that the accused, all foreign nationals, can be prosecuted under various charges including violations of the Foreigners Act, 1946, Epidemic Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.