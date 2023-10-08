Cousins die by suicide in Rajasthan; kin allege rape by classmates

Two girls, cousins aged 16, died allegedly by suicide in Pratapgarh on Saturday and their family said they had been raped by four of their classmates a day earlier, police officers said, and added that three of the accused, including a minor, have been detained while a fourth suspect is still absconding.

Three accused have been detained while a fourth suspect is still absconding (Representational picture)

According to the police, the girls studied in Class 12 at a local village school. Their families recently rented an accommodation owned by the brother of the prime accused in the case. “The girls met the accused at the house, and later happened to join the same class in a village school. However, their fathers soon vacated the house fearing for their daughters’ security in the presence of the accused,” said superintendent of police Amit Budaniya.

On Wednesday, the accused called the victims for a meeting on the school premises to “resolve differences”. “The accused, however, assaulted the victims. They also snatched their phones when the victims tried to call their families.”

Later that day, the father of one of the girls lodged a complaint against four boys, accusing them of molestation and intimidation. The accused were, however, absconding, Budaniya said. “On Saturday, the two sisters died by suicide by consuming poison. Their families later lodged a rape complaint against the accused,” said the SP, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The police have booked all four accused under Sections 341 (wrongfully restraining any person), 354 (assaulting women), 354- B (outraging woman’s modesty, using criminal force on her), 334 (Voluntarily causing hurt on grave and sudden provocation), and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have detained three of the accused, including a minor. As per primary investigation, the allegations of intimidation and molestation have been found to be true. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to confirm allegations of rape,” he said.

The incident sparked a fresh political row, with state elections expected to be announced within days. “Atrocities against women and daughters are at their peak under the jungle raj of Congress...Ashok Gehlot has failed as the head of the home department,” BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi, meanwhile, assured the victims’ families of stringent action against accused.

