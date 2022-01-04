Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cousins from UP held in Bihar for smuggling gold worth 2.88cr

Cousins smuggling nearly 3 crores worth of gold, arrested and taken away by DRI team to Patna. 
The alleged gold smugglers were travelling by different trains.(REUTERS/ File photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 04:24 PM IST
PTI | , Patna

Two cousins hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district have been arrested here in separate raids which led to recovery of gold worth nearly 3 crore, an official said on Tuesday. 

The alleged gold smugglers were travelling by different trains, and they were caught at Gaya Junction by a joint team of Railway Protection Force and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence late Monday night. 

"One was arrested from Shipra Express, while another was nabbed on board Kalka Express. Both had boarded their trains at Howrah," RPF outpost in-charge Ajay Prakash said. He said both were found to be in possession of three one-kg gold bars each and the DRI team, which had arrived here from Patna upon receiving a tip-off, put the cumulative value at 2.88 crore. 

The cousins were taken away by the DRI team to Patna for further probe. 

Topics
gold smuggling cousin bihar
