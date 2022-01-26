Covaxin, Covishield likely to get cheaper after regular market nod, jabs to be priced at 275

In a bid to make vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) affordable, prices of Covishield and Covaxin jabs are likely to be capped at ₹275 per dose, with an additional service charge of ₹150.

A report in PTI said a regular market approval is awaited for both the vaccines from India's drug regulator.

The report, quoting official sources, said the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has already been directed to start working towards capping the price.

According to current rates, each dose of the Bharat Biotech-produced Covaxin is priced at ₹1,200, while Serum Institute’s Covishield costs ₹780 in private facilities. A service charge of 150 is included in the price.

"The NPPA has been asked to work towards capping the price of the vaccines. The price is likely to be capped at ₹275 per dose along with an additional service charge of ₹150," a source told PTI.

On January 19, a Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had recommended granting regular market approval to Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions.

Also read | Govt seeks more data for full market clearance to Covishield, Covaxin

Prakash Kumar Singh, the director (government and regulatory affairs) at Serum Institute of India, had submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India on October 25 seeking regular market approval for its Covishield vaccine.

Meanwhile, V Krishna Mohan, the whole-time director at Bharat Biotech, had submitted complete information on the chemistry, manufacturing and controls, along with the pre-clinical and clinical data, while seeking regular market authorisation for Covaxin a few weeks ago.

Both the vaccines have only been authorised for emergency use in the country.

A full market authorisation is granted when a vaccine is deemed safe and effective for most people who are inoculated with it. Such an approval is authorised after submission and review of full data from phase 1, 2 and 3 trials of the jab, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier.