‘Covering up its own failings’: India shreds Pakistan's 'will go to war' remarks over Indus Waters Treaty

India on Tuesday lambasted Pakistani defence minister Khwaja Asif's "we will get to war" remark over the suspended Indus Waters Treaty, saying that the comments were Islamabad's attempts to "cover its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Pakistan's remarks were an attempt to divert attention away from its human rights abuses(PTI)

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New Delhi's response comes just a couple of days after Asif threatened to go to war against India if Pakistan's water security was in question. Earlier, India had said that its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance would remain "unchanged".

During a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said, “Regarding the comments made by the Pakistani Defence Minister, we have seen reports on the matter. Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve.”

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | Not a single drop of water will flow to Pakistan, says union minister on Indus Water Treaty {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | Not a single drop of water will flow to Pakistan, says union minister on Indus Water Treaty {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jaiswal further referred to the ongoing situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying that it is a "direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long policy of systematic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiswal further referred to the ongoing situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying that it is a "direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long policy of systematic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The MEA spokesperson said that Pakistan has treated civilians in a condemnable manner, using extreme policy brutality, including the blocking of essential supplies and medicines, internet blackouts, and the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MEA spokesperson said that Pakistan has treated civilians in a condemnable manner, using extreme policy brutality, including the blocking of essential supplies and medicines, internet blackouts, and the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "As you know, several people have lost their lives as a result. We hope that the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its actions, misdeeds, and human rights abuses," Jaiswal added. What Khwaja Asif said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As you know, several people have lost their lives as a result. We hope that the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its actions, misdeeds, and human rights abuses," Jaiswal added. What Khwaja Asif said {{/usCountry}}

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Khwaja Asif made his statement against India amid the ongoing water crisis and domestic instability within Pakistan.

Following India's decision to continue keeping the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, Asif told ARY News on Saturday, "The moment we feel that our national security, and water is part of our national security, is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely."

India had played the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in May last year as part of its five big actions against Pakistan after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.

He claimed that if Islamabad found evidence that India was acting at an "alarming speed" to disrupt its water supplies, then Pakistan would also consider military action.

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While Pakistan's water crisis has been attributed to gross mismanagement by experts, Asif sought to accuse New Delhi of "weaponising water," manipulating flows on the Chenab River, and withholding data.

Indus Waters Treaty

The Indus Waters Treaty was brokered by the World Bank as a mechanism for water-sharing and information exchange between India and Pakistan, for the use of the Indus River water and its five tributaries -- Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab.

The treaty allocates water from the Western rivers (Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus) to Pakistan and from the Eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) to India for unrestricted use.

India is also allowed to extract water from the western rivers for some non-consumptive, agricultural, domestic use and hydroelectric power generation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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