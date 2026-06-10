Not a single drop of water will flow to Pakistan, says union minister on Indus Water Treaty

"I believe the work is proceeding in a time-bound manner, and the flow of Indus water to Pakistan will stop, as I can say. It is certain—not a single drop of water will go in the coming years; I can tell you that much…” he added.

“It still stands; rather, the treaty has been kept in abeyance. And since Prime Minister Modi took this decision, every effort is being made to ensure not a single drop flows there. Under the Prime Minister 's directives, home minister Amit Shah is also personally monitoring the matter, and we are actively working on it,” Patil told news agency ANI while speaking about the Indus Water Treaty .

He also also said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives, home minister Amit Shah is personally monitoring the matter.

India is making every effort to ensure that not a “single drop” of water from the Indus river flows into Pakistan as the Indus Water Treaty remains under abeyance since last year, said Union Minister of Jal Shakti (Water Resources) CR Patil on Wednesday.

India put the treaty with Pakistan in abeyance after the horrific terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 last year which left 26 people dead, most of whom were civilians.

What is Indus Water Treaty? The Indus Water Treaty sets out a mechanism for water sharing and information exchange between India and Pakistan for the use of the Indus River water and its five tributaries Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Jhelum, and Chenab. The treaty was brokered by the World Bank, which is also a signatory, and was signed after negotiations for over nine years which followed the first war over Kashmir.

It allocates waters from the Western rivers (Chenab, Jhelum and Indus) to Pakistan and the Eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas and Sutlej) to India for unrestricted use. India is allowed to extract water from the western rivers for certain non-consumptive, agricultural, domestic use and hydroelectric power generation.

India slams Pakistan over crackdown on PoK protestors India on Tuesday criticised Pakistan over reports of violent crackdown on protestors in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and accused Islamabad of attempting to conceal its failures through a campaign of misinformation.

While addressing a weekly media briefing on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan was resorting to "fake news and videos" to divert attention from developments in the region.

"We continue to see in this context a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," Jaiswal said.

"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," he added.