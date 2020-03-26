Covid-19: 2 new coronavirus cases, one death in Rajasthan

india

Two more coronavirus cases were reported from Jaipur and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in Rajasthan to 40. A 73-year-old comatose man who was suffering from multiple ailments man and had also tested positive for coronavirus, died in Bhilwara on Thursday.

In a statement, Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department said a 45-year-old male from Jaipur and a 35-year-old male from Jhunjhunu had tested positive.

He said both the persons had a travel history to the Middle East. Extensive contact tracing has been started in both the places, he said.

Singh said the senior citizen who died in Bhilwara had been suffering from chronic kidney disease and diabetes. He used to undergo haemo-dialysis.

On March 3, he had a brain stroke and slipped into coma after which his family admitted him to the Bangar hospital.

He was admitted in the hospital from March 3 to 11 but seeing no improvement in his position, doctors asked his family to take him home.

After some doctors from the Bangar hospital tested positive for coronavirus, the health department began intensive screening of the people and contact tracing. During the survey, since the deceased had been admitted in Bangar hospital, his sample was also taken though he was in coma.

His sample tested positive for Covid-19. Singh said it would be incorrect to say that the man died due to Covid-19 as he was already suffering from kidney failure and had suffered a brain stroke after which he went into coma.