Covid-19: 3 Bangladeshis who attended Jamaat event test positive in Palwal

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:51 IST

Three Bangladeshi men who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month tested positive for coronavirus in Palwal’s Huchpuri village on Thursday, taking the count in Haryana to 33, said Palwal’s chief medical officer Dr Braham Deep Sindhu.

Dr Sindhu said that they had collected samples of 12 people including 10 Bangladeshi nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin from March 13 to 15.

“Three Bangladeshsi nationals have been confirmed positive for coronavirus pandemic ,7 of them tested negative at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. Today, we had sent samples of the remaining two persons to a private laboratory in Gurugram. The three who tested positive are in their early 30’s. All of them have been kept at the civil hospital’s isolation ward,” he said.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

The Tablighi Jamaat has been in the eye of a storm after a large number of its members were infected with the coronavirus from foreigners visiting its Markaz (centre) in Nizamuddin last month.

The chief medical officer said that the Bangladeshi nationals had stayed in the various mosques of 5 villages - Chhainsa, Mathepur, Durenchi, Mehlka and Huchpuri in Palwal’s Hathin area.

“The district administration and health teams have been pressed into service in these five villages, where the Bangladesh nationals stayed and interacted with people. A team of 5 medical officers and overall 50 health staff have been sent to five villages. To avoid community spread, we have asked the health officials and nurses to check each member of these villages. We have kept 56 people from these five villages in the isolation ward of the civil hospital, 90 in a private health centre in the district and nearly 300 people have been home quarantined,” he said.

Vakil Ahmed, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Hathin said that they have sealed the entire villages and their borders.

“We have deployed the police team and health officials in these five villages. The administration has asked the people not to panic and stay inside their homes,” he added.

The Bangladeshi nationals have been staying in these five villages of Palwal district since attending the religious event in Delhi on March 13.