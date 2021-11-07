Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: AY.4.2 variant frequency too low to be of concern, says Govt agency

Delta, which was first found in India in October last year, led to the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which was at its peak in April and May.(Representative image)
 The frequency of the new AY.4.2 variant of Covid-19 is less than 0.1 percent of all VOI/VOC and is too low to be of concern at this time, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said.

Its weekly bulletin said the vaccine effectiveness does not seem to be different for AY.4.2 when compared to other Delta variants. 

The INSACOG said that AY.4.2 variant of Covid-19 is less than 0.1 percent of all of all variants of concern and variant of interest (VOC/VOI) and is too low to be of concern at this time.

"There is currently no biological basis for increased transmissibility of AY.4.2, as judged epidemiologically, and assays are in progress," it said.

The INSACOG noted that Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continues to be the main variant of concern (VOC) in India and no new variant of interest (VOI) or VOC are noted in India.

Delta, which was first found in India in October last year, led to the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which was at its peak in April and May.

INSACOG, a consortium of 28 national laboratories, was set up in December 2020 to monitor the genomic variations in SARS-CoV-2, the Covid-19 causing virus. The pan-India network functions under the Union health ministry. 

