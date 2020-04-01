e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 crisis worsens in US, WHO says pandemic far from over in Asia: Key developments

Covid-19 crisis worsens in US, WHO says pandemic far from over in Asia: Key developments

For the first time for any country, US Covid-19 figures crossed 100,000 surpassing China’s record of over 81,000 Covid-19 cases.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers load a deceased person into a trailer outside of the Brooklyn Hospital Center, during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Brooklyn borough of New York City, US
Health workers load a deceased person into a trailer outside of the Brooklyn Hospital Center, during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Brooklyn borough of New York City, US(Reuters)
         

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 800,000 people across the globe and claimed more than 40,000 lives worldwide, the World Health Organization states.

From China, the virus spread quickly to the rest of the world, finding a new epicentre in Europe and the United States. For the first time for any country, US Covid-19 figures crossed 100,000 surpassing China’s record of over 81,000 Covid-19 cases.

Here are key Covid-19 developments from across the globe.

1. Around 856,955 people are infected with coronavirus across the globe. As many as 42,081 have died across 180 countries.

2. The US has the highest number of cases with 187,919 patients followed by Italy, Spain and China.

3. White House has released new projections saying there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the US even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

4. China plans to track Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic and quarantine them after the country witnessed its first rise in infections in five days.

5. Takeshi Kasai, Regional Director for the Western Pacific at WHO says the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over in Asia.

6. The US coronavirus death toll reaches 3,800, surpasses China’s

7. New York City sees surge in deaths. The toll has overwhelmed permanent morgues and filled storage spaces in many hospitals to capacity.

8. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that as many as 25% of people infected may not show symptoms.

9. A doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a tour of Moscow’s main coronavirus hospital last week said on Tuesday he had himself been diagnosed with the virus.

10. In a telephonic conversation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the coordination of efforts to respond to the coronavirus crisis, said “close cooperation is imperative to combat the coronavirus”.

tags
top news
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
‘A Talibani crime’: Naqvi on Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin event
‘A Talibani crime’: Naqvi on Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin event
‘By first available flight’: Centre orders deportation of foreign Jamaat workers
‘By first available flight’: Centre orders deportation of foreign Jamaat workers
Of 2,361Nizamuddin evacuees, 617 hospitalised, rest quarantined: Sisodia
Of 2,361Nizamuddin evacuees, 617 hospitalised, rest quarantined: Sisodia
Govt cuts interest rate on PPF, NSC, KVP from Apr 1
Govt cuts interest rate on PPF, NSC, KVP from Apr 1
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news