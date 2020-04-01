Covid-19 crisis worsens in US, WHO says pandemic far from over in Asia: Key developments

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:38 IST

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 800,000 people across the globe and claimed more than 40,000 lives worldwide, the World Health Organization states.

From China, the virus spread quickly to the rest of the world, finding a new epicentre in Europe and the United States. For the first time for any country, US Covid-19 figures crossed 100,000 surpassing China’s record of over 81,000 Covid-19 cases.

Here are key Covid-19 developments from across the globe.

1. Around 856,955 people are infected with coronavirus across the globe. As many as 42,081 have died across 180 countries.

2. The US has the highest number of cases with 187,919 patients followed by Italy, Spain and China.

3. White House has released new projections saying there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the US even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

4. China plans to track Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic and quarantine them after the country witnessed its first rise in infections in five days.

5. Takeshi Kasai, Regional Director for the Western Pacific at WHO says the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over in Asia.

6. The US coronavirus death toll reaches 3,800, surpasses China’s

7. New York City sees surge in deaths. The toll has overwhelmed permanent morgues and filled storage spaces in many hospitals to capacity.

8. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that as many as 25% of people infected may not show symptoms.

9. A doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a tour of Moscow’s main coronavirus hospital last week said on Tuesday he had himself been diagnosed with the virus.

10. In a telephonic conversation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the coordination of efforts to respond to the coronavirus crisis, said “close cooperation is imperative to combat the coronavirus”.