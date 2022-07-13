Covid-19: India reports 24% jump in daily infections; active cases past 1.32 lakh

Covid-19 in India: The number of active cases of Covid-19 in India went past 1.32 lakh as the country's new infections went up by 24 per cent in the last 24 hours. India logged 16,906 cases on Wednesday, as against 13,600 a day earlier on Tuesday. With an increase of 3,291 cases, the active coronavirus cases now comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections.

Changes in active cases in the last 24 hours.

Here are the top 5 updates on Covid-19 situation in India

> 45 new Covid-linked fatalities were reported on Tuesday according to the Union Health Ministry data. The Covid death toll since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 5,25,519. The 45 new fatalities include 17 from Kerala, 13 from Maharashtra, five from West Bengal, two from Gujarat and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

> The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.68 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.26 per cent, according to the ministry. More than 15,000 people were said to have recuperated from the disease In the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.49 per cent.

> On the vaccination front, 11 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Over 1.08 lakh of these were booster doses for beneficiaries between the ages of 18 to 59. Over 199.12 crore doses have been administered in India so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

> The national capital Delhi logged over 400 new cases in the last 24 hours, whereas the positivity rate in the city stood at nearly 3 per cent.

> Maharashtra reported 2,435 fresh cases of Covid-19. Of these, Mumbai - which has reported a 79 per cent jump in daily cases, accounted for 420 infections.

> The state of West Bengal witnessed over 2,600 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Over 2,200 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu, 562 Telangana, 577 from Gujarat and 116 from Madhya Pradesh as per data shared by news agency PTI.

