Home / India News / Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths

The active caseload remained below three lakh for the 16th consecutive day on Wednesday. According to health ministry update, India’s active caseload stands at 2,27,546.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 09:33 IST
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A healthcare worker draws a syringe during a mock drill for Covid-19 vaccination dry run, at Kalam Centre in Lucknow on Tuesday.
A healthcare worker draws a syringe during a mock drill for Covid-19 vaccination dry run, at Kalam Centre in Lucknow on Tuesday.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
         

India on Wednesday became the third country to record 1.5 lakh fatalities from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In the latest update shared by the Union home ministry, the country recorded 264 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 1,50,114.

According to Worldometers, United States has the highest number of fatalities - 3,65,620 - followed by Brazil with 1,97,777 deaths due to the disease.

The number of fatalities, along with daily caseload, has been steadily falling over the last few weeks in India. The country recorded 16,375 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the lowest in over six months.

The active caseload remained below three lakh for the 16th consecutive day on Wednesday. According to health ministry update, India’s active caseload stands at 2,27,546.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

