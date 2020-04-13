e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days

Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases with almost 2,000.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Doctors attend to patients outside the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, Gurugram on Monday.
Doctors attend to patients outside the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, Gurugram on Monday.(Yogendra Kuma/HT PHOTO)
         

Even as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in India, the government on Monday pointed out that no news cases have been reported from 25 districts in 15 states where people have been affected by coronavirus.

“No new cases have been detected in the last 14 days in 25 districts across 15 states which had earlier reported coronavirus cases,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry said at the daily briefing.

The total number of infections in the country rose 9152 by Monday afternoon.

“There have been 796 COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths reported in the last 24 hours,” Agarwal said.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

Maharashtar continues to be the worst affected with 1,985 positive cases, followed by Delhi at 1,154 and Tamil Nadu with 1,043.

He said the Core Strategy Group on Coovid-19 is working on molecular surveillance, rapid and economical diagnostics and new drugs.

The government also said that there are enough testing kits as the pace of testing is being raised.

“Till yesterday we conducted 2,06,212 Covid-19 tests. There is no need to worry. We have enough stock to conduct tests for six weeks,” said Raman Gangakhedkar, ICMR’s top scientist.

Gangakhedkar also said the first consignment of Covid-19 testing kits from China will arrive on Tuesday.

India has recently stepped up testing with the government authorising dozens of private labs to carry out tests. But even as the number of testing facilities has increased, there are also fears of false testing posing a danger to the fight against Covid-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier said that more testing was the only way to know the actual scale of the pandemic.

