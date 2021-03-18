Covid-19 Live: Compared to other states, situation in Delhi is under control: Health minister

The global tally of the cases of the coronavirus disease stands at 120.9 million, a slight rise from Wednesday's record of 120.6 million. The latest death toll record, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, stands at 2.67 million with the US, Brazil, India and Russia recording the highest infection rates respectively. According to a Bloomberg report, more than 394 million people have been inoculated all over the world.

In India, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, Covid-19 cases have reached over 11.47 million. The death toll of the country stands at 159,044. The country has inoculated over 35 million people.