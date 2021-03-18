Manipal institute campus declared a containment zone after 59 people test positive for Covid-19

The prestigious Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Karnataka's Udupi district was declared as containment zone by the administration after 59 people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the past few days.

District Health Officer Dr Sudhidra Chandra Suda said that 33 people tested positive for the disease in Udupi on Wednesday, out of which 27 were from MIT. "Most students who tested positive are from other states. Some first contacts with the Covid-19 positive have also tested positive. The district health administration has declared the campus as a containment zone," he added.

The MIT administration has already decided to conduct all theory classes in online mode and defer the laboratory, practical and contact classes to a later date.

"Pending end semester examination of First semester B.Tech will be rescheduled to a later date," the institution said in a letter on Wednesday.

The state has reported a surge in the coronavirus disease cases in the last two weeks and travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala have been mandated to carry negative Covid-19 test certificates.

Karnataka reported as many as 1,488 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday. This is the third straight day when the state's Covid-19 tally has been in four figures.

Eight more people died, which takes the death toll to 12,415 across the state. The number of active cases in Karnataka stands at 11,359.

On the same day, the state government said that the daily tests of Covid-19 will be increased to one lakh in the state.

The Karnataka government on Monday said that it is putting together a concerted effort involving healthcare workers, officials and other personnel to prevent the second wave of covid-19 in the state. K Sudhakar, Karnataka's health and family welfare and medical education minister said that all agencies and personnel will work on "mission mode" for the next 50 days to prevent a rise in positive cases.