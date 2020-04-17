Covid-19 lockdown: How Manipur govt is helping its people in need

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 07:22 IST

After launching a website to reach out to people from the state stranded in other parts of the country since the nationwide lockdown to tackle the outbreak of Covid-19 came into force, the government of Manipur is now offering assistance.

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh tweeted, “We are helping our people who are stranded and stuck outside the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Upto now, 3,771 stranded people outside the state have been provided Rs 2000 each. We will provide the same to the remaining 10,000-12,000 persons within 2-3 days.

During a video conference on April 11, the chief minister had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against racial slurs and harassment that people of the Northeastern region are facing in different parts of the country, amid the coronavirus crisis. He also appealed to other chief ministers to take care of the 30,000 Manipuri people who are stranded outside the state because of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary and current resident commissioner in New Delhi, PK Singh, distributed dry ration to students and other Manipuris stranded in the national capital. A total of about 700 students and other stranded Manipuris in Delhi-NCR have received packets containing pulses, potatoes, cooking oil, masks and sanitisers. Singh said that all items were being sourced through voluntary contributions.

The IAS officer said that information, including contact details of those in need, has been collected and that the intention is to distribute the packets to at least 4,000-5,000 people in the capital.