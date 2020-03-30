Covid-19: Manipur launches website to help those stranded by lockdown

india

The Manipur government on Sunday launched a website to reach out to citizens stranded outside the state after the nationwide lockdown to tackle the outbreak of Covid-19.

The website (www.tengbang.in) has been developed by CubeTen, a private firm, in coordination with the Information and Technology (IT) department as part of their corporate social responsibility activity.

“The government is also ready to launch a mobile app version of tengbang (assistance). It will be available as soon as Google and Apple clear the application for hosting on their Play Store and App Store,” chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said while launching the website in Imphal.

The website is also integrated with a payment gateway so that people who want to donate to the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was created last week for making available funds promptly for emergency requirements with a corpus fund of Rs 10 crores, can do so online.

“We are also thinking of adding a feature for permanent persons of Manipur origin residing in metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore to volunteer/act as a nodal point for the state in distributing/assisting so that the reach of the state government is increased,” Biren added.

He said the condition of a Covid-19 patient, who is undergoing medical treatment at the JNIMS hospital, is improving and is stable now and called upon people to pray for their speedy recovery. Manipur reported its first Covid-19 case on March 24.

Dr Radheshyam Yumnam of MANTRON & MANIDCO, L Susindro of Loktak Development Authority, Dr Rajesh Kumar, additional chief secretary (IT) and Nambam Deben besides Haobam Joyremba, director (IT) of CubeTen, a website developer, were also present at the launch.

Many citizens from Manipur, mostly students, are stranded in various states of India after the Centre clamped a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The state government on Saturday appointed PK Singh, the resident commissioner at the Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi, as the nodal officer to help and guide the stranded citizens of the state.